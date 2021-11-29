Peggy A. Boyd, 84, of Lurgan, died Sunday, November 28, 2021.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission this year made it possible for hunters willing to use antlerless tags to get more of them if the allocation hasn’t been sold out.
The end of a lease in Boiling Springs may have forced Sugar Shack's seasonal closure to become permanent, but its owners are looking at multiple locations and an ice cream truck.
State Police issued a news release Wednesday morning that Jakomas arrived home late Tuesday night safely.
Drapp, who represents Silver Spring Township on the board, is at the end of a four-year term that expires next month. He was re-elected for another four-year term as a CV school director on Nov. 2.
About 2,230 people ran or walked in Carlisle Family YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, marking the return to an in-person event after going virtual in 2020.
Next year’s proposed 0.3 mill municipal recreation tax is projected to generate an annual funding stream of $585,000 dedicated to maintenance and upgrades of South Middleton’s expanding park network and recreational programming.
Today's Sentinel police log includes arrests following arguments in Carlisle and another catalytic converter theft in Perry County.
“There’s certain packaging I still can’t get,” said Lana West, owner of Mummert Chocolates. “It’s just weird things that you wouldn’t even think of.”
The Mid-Penn Conference revealed its division all-stars last week, and three Sentinel-area players were named MVPs.
Today's police log includes a driver who jumped from a moving truck on Interstate 81.
