Patricia Kandrot, sr., Mechanicsburg

  Updated
District Tennis 4

Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the 2021 Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School.

Striking Mid-Penn district doubles gold alongside Taryn Zerby in 2021, Kandrot also claimed the Mid-Penn’s 2 singles title.

