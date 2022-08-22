Patricia Kandrot, sr., Mechanicsburg Aug 22, 2022 Aug 22, 2022 Updated 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mechanicsburg's Patricia Kandrot returns a volley from Palmyra's Brynn McCafferty during their match in the 2021 Mid-Penn Class 3A Girls Tennis Championships at Central Dauphin East High School. Jason Malmont / The Sentinel Striking Mid-Penn district doubles gold alongside Taryn Zerby in 2021, Kandrot also claimed the Mid-Penn’s 2 singles title. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mid-penn Patricia Kandrot Sport Taryn Zerby Title Gold Single District Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Girls Tennis: 5 players to watch in 2022 Here are five girls tennis players to keep an eye on during the 2022 season.