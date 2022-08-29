Parade opens Steam Engine and Tractor Show

The 64th annual Steam Engine and Tractor Show opened on Sunday at Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association. It runs through Sept. 5.

The event includes steam traction engines, an old Pennsylvania Railroad steam train, antique tractors, a working sawmill, a model train exhibit, two museums, food and a flea market.

Horse pulls are scheduled for 7 p.m. today. Also scheduled are lawn and garden tractor games on Wednesday, full-size tractor games on Thursday, and tractor pulls on Saturday.

Live music is scheduled every night and train rides are offered daily.

