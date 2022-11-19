You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Pancake is so much fun. She has a beautiful... View on PetFinder
Pancake
You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.Pancake is so much fun. She has a beautiful... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Carlisle School Board approved Sensensig's resignation on Thursday.
'I will always bleed green and white:' Carlisle head football coach Brett Ickes steps down after 26 years with program
After 26 years with the Carlisle football program, including 10 seasons as head coach, Brett Ickes is stepping down.
Theo's Diner is anticipated to open at 8 S. High St. in December and Awkward Illustration is planning for a November opening at 21 S. High St.
A 16-year-old was seriously injured after a shooting in the 100 block of East North Street late Friday night, according to Carlisle Police.
Lewis, who last coached Greencastle during the 2020-21 season, replaces tenured head coach Ray Staver, who resigned Nov. 5. Staver spent 30 years as the Shippensburg head coach across three stints
Three crashes are affecting traffic in the Carlisle area, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says on its 511PA website.
Eickhoff's golden goal sends Boiling Springs field hockey past Central Columbia to 1st PIAA title game
Reagan Eickhoff’s heroics send the Bubblers to their first state championship game in program history with a 1-0 overtime win against Central Columbia in Wednesday's semifinal.
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Perry County Wednesday morning, according to State Police at Carlisle.
Residents make final push against Wheatstone and Georgetowne developments in South Middleton Township
“I can’t think of anything worse than having too many people for the services we can provide," a resident said. "We don’t have police. We don’t have enough fire. We don’t have enough EMTs. We don’t have enough school space."
Mixed precipitation is forecast for Cumberland, Franklin, Perry and Adams counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.