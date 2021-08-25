The top 10 hikes in the Cumberland Valley

Cumberland Valley is filled with hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities. Browse our Top 10 Hikes and Trails to get moving. Find more information at VisitCumberlandValley.com/10hikes.

1. Appalachian Trail (A.T.)

Accessible by various access points throughout the Valley.

Difficulty level: Easy to Moderate, Length: 46 miles in Cumberland Valley.

Highlights: Cumberland Valley is home to the midway point of the 2,189-mile A.T. Easy access points and ample parking allow for multiple day hiking opportunities and experiences.

Experience the A.T. in Boiling Springs:

Boiling Springs, an official Appalachian Trail Community, is home to the Mid-Atlantic Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). Stop by for trail maps, day trip suggestions, and free parking permits.

Hike the A.T. by following the white blazes across Bucher Hill Road, along the famous fly-fishing stream Yellow Breeches Creek, then along Children’s Lake. Continue past the gazebo to the ATC. You can also head south on the A.T., crossing a beautiful historic stone bridge, zig zagging through farm fields and taking a steady climb up South Mountain to Center Point Knob.