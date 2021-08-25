 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The top 10 hikes in the Cumberland Valley
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

The top 10 hikes in the Cumberland Valley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kings Gap trails

Kings Gap Environmental Education Center provides 20 miles of hiking trails.

 Eric Forberger, provided by the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau
Pine Grove hiking

Residents and visitors can hike to the summit of Pole Steeple Trail in Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Gardners.

Cumberland Valley is filled with hiking and outdoor recreation opportunities. Browse our Top 10 Hikes and Trails to get moving. Find more information at VisitCumberlandValley.com/10hikes.

1. Appalachian Trail (A.T.)

Accessible by various access points throughout the Valley.

Difficulty level: Easy to Moderate, Length: 46 miles in Cumberland Valley.

Highlights: Cumberland Valley is home to the midway point of the 2,189-mile A.T. Easy access points and ample parking allow for multiple day hiking opportunities and experiences.

Experience the A.T. in Boiling Springs:

Boiling Springs, an official Appalachian Trail Community, is home to the Mid-Atlantic Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC). Stop by for trail maps, day trip suggestions, and free parking permits.

Hike the A.T. by following the white blazes across Bucher Hill Road, along the famous fly-fishing stream Yellow Breeches Creek, then along Children’s Lake. Continue past the gazebo to the ATC. You can also head south on the A.T., crossing a beautiful historic stone bridge, zig zagging through farm fields and taking a steady climb up South Mountain to Center Point Knob.

Experience the A.T. in Pine Grove Furnace State Park:

In addition to hiking the A.T., you’ll also find a ton of unique experiences to explore at the award-winning Pine Grove Furnace State Park:

  • Learn about trail history & preservation at the Appalachian Trail Museum
  • Stop at the General Store where hikers celebrate the half-gallon challenge
  • Hike along Koppenhaver Trail or up Pole Steeple for a view of the Valley
  • Uncover ruins from a WWII Prisoner of War camp on a self-guided tour
  • Cool off at Laurel Lake or Fuller Lake

2. Pole Steeple Trail

1100 Pine Grove Road, Gardners

Difficulty Level: Difficult, Length: 0.75 miles.

Highlights: Steep and rewarding hike that leads to a quartzite outcrop with views of Pine Grove Furnace State Park

3. Cumberland Valley Rail Trail

23 McFarland St., Newville

Difficulty Level: Easy. Length: 13 miles.

Highlights: Hike, bike or horseback ride on this 13-mile rail trail

4. Flat Rock Trail

1599 Doubling Gap Road, Newville

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Difficulty Level: Moderate to Difficult, Length: 2.5 miles.

Highlights: This rugged hike leads to a 180-degree view of the Valley.

5. Kings Gap Trail Network

500 Kings Gap Road, Carlisle

Highlights: 25 miles of trails ranging in difficulty and length set amidst more than 2,500 acres.

6. Mt. Holly Marsh Preserve Trail Network

1 Lakeside Dr., Mount Holly Springs

Highlights: Hike the 7 miles of various trails in this 913-acre nature preserve.

7. LeTort Spring Run & Nature Trail

260 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Easy, Length: 2 miles

Highlights: Scenic nature trail along the famous LeTort Spring Run fly-fishing stream.

8. Sunset Rocks Trail

Michaux Road, Gardners

Difficulty Level: Moderate to difficult. Length: 8.3 miles.

Highlights: Very popular and steep trail that leads to beautiful views of the Valley.

9. Army Heritage Trail

950 Soldiers Drive, Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Easy, Length: 1 mile

Highlights: Leisurely one-mile outdoor trail with full-scale military exhibits, located at the U.S. Army Heritage & Education Center.

10. Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch

Waggoner’s Gap Road (Route 74), Carlisle

Difficulty Level: Moderate, Length: Less than 1 mile

Highlights: Enjoy a short hike up to the 125-acre hawk watching rock outcrop.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News