Stocking Up: Fish and Boat Commission stocks trout into area waters for 2022 season

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and volunteers began releasing more than 3 million trout into Pennsylvania streams this week, including a stop Friday at Opossum Lake in Lower Frankford Township.

The commission’s stocking trucks will deliver about 3.2 million trout from its eight trout hatcheries to 696 streams and 128 lakes across the state in preparation for the upcoming opening of the 2022 trout fishing season. That includes 2.2 million rainbow trout, 686,000 brown trout and 293,000 brook trout.

Trout produced for stocking will again average 11 inches in length with an average weight of 0.58 pounds.

The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will be March 26 and the statewide Opening Day will be April 2.

Anglers must keep in mind that it is illegal to fish in lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters from the day stocking starts, Feb. 21, until the opening minute of the regular season, unless the waters are included in the stocked trout waters open to year-round fishing program.

According to the Fish and Boat Commission, the effort put into stocking is easily returned to local economies.

"Fire halls have breakfast that morning of the opening day," waterways conservation officer Mark Sweppenhiser told Fox 43 News. "You have the tackle sales, you have the fuel sales, you have the hotel sales, you have the license sales. So, you have the economic boost that goes along with the opening day of trout season, and then you have the family, social aspect of trout fishing where people get together [and] share life's events [or] share their lives in a meaningful, outdoor way."

Anglers ages 16 and older are required to have a Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit to fish for trout. Anglers under age 16 are not required to have a fishing license. However, they must have either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License or free Mentored Youth Permit and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler to participate in mentored youth fishing opportunities.

The preseason stocking schedule below lists the waterway, date of stocking and time and meeting place. All fish to Cumberland County are coming from the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Carlisle, the meeting place for many of the stockings.

Big Spring Creek: March 18, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 12, 9:30 a.m., Newville Post Office; May 12, 9:30 a.m., Newville Post Office.

Children’s Lake: March 24, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office; April 8, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Doubling Gap Lake: March 22, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 8, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Fuller Lake: March 23, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 8, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Laurel Lake: March 23, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 8, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; May 9 and Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m., Laurel Lake.

Middle Spring Creek: March 18, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 12, 9:30 a.m., Huntsdale.

Mountain Creek: March 21, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 7, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; May 9, 9:30 a.m., Laurel Lake.

Yellow Breeches Creek: March 2, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office; March 12, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office; March 25, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; April 25, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, April 29, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale; May 6, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office; May 11, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office.

You can check out the entire Pennsylvania stocking schedule on the FishBoatPA mobile app and website www.fishandboat.com.

