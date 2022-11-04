Pennsylvania moves to modernize camping reservation system for state forest campsites

HARRISBURG — State forest campsites have moved to a more user friendly, modern registration system, officials said.

“We are looking to improve the state forest camping experience by moving to a more modern self-registration process like what we use for state park camping reservations,” Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. “This will allow for a more convenient experience that provides real-time availability information to prospective campers looking to plan an outdoor excursion in our beautiful natural spaces.”

Camping reservations in state forests had been made by visiting a state forest district office and requesting a permit. The number of camping permits issued has doubled in the past five years, creating a need for electronic records and reporting to help staff manage campsite conditions, perform necessary maintenance, and provide site alerts about site specific conditions that may arise, including road closures, flooding and other emergencies.

All designated roadside campsites, camping areas, and equestrian camping areas will be available through the reservation system. Nondesignated motorized camping will no longer be permitted.

Those looking to make reservations will be able to view campsite information, location, and photos online and reserve a campsite. Designated campsites will be made available through the Pennsylvania State Park and State Forest Reservation System, ReserveAmerica Call Center 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday (888-727-2757), and ReserveAmerica Camping App, and the forest district office in which you wish to camp. Reservations can be made up to 11 months in advance up to noon the day of arrival, depending on availability of the campsite.

“Pennsylvania’s vast state forest system provides unique camping opportunities in more remote and wild locations than state parks and the campsites are often distanced from other sites,” state forester Ellen Shultzabarger said. “As such, it is critical we better understand usage and conditions for at these locations to improve the experience for campers. We are hopeful that the new reservation system simplifies the process for those looking to spend time in our expansive state forests.”

There will be nightly fees of $10 for Pennsylvania residents and $15 for nonresidents, with a $6.50 transaction fee to cover costs of operating the systems. The new system will allow of credit cards for camping and other permits, such as fuelwood and ATVs. There will continue to be no fee for trailside, backpack camping and water trail camping.

Revenue generated from the fees will be directed toward maintenance, improvement, and conservation of sites and associated recreation opportunities. Fees may be waived for volunteers during work projects.