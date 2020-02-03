Pennsylvania hunters killed record 4,653 black bears in 2019

HARRISBURG — Wildlife authorities say Pennsylvania hunters killed 4,653 black bears last year, setting a record.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Monday the total is far above last year's total of 3,153, which was the 11th highest total recorded but was also the lowest in almost a dozen years.

Game commission officials had sought an increase given the statewide bear population of about 20,000. Agency biologist Mark Ternent said there were 30 days of bear hunting across all bear seasons last year, the first time that has happened since 1931.

Pennsylvania’s previous top bear seasons occurred in 2011, when 4,350 bears were killed, and in 2005, when the total was 4,164, the commission said. Officials said the total has been smaller in recent years due to bad weather, especially on opening days when hunter participation is usually at its highest.

Officials said hunters killed 1,629 bears in last year's general season, 1,340 in the muzzleloader and special firearms seasons, 1,117 in extended firearms seasons and 561 in the bear archery season.