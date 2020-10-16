Outdoors: Yellow Breeches project gets $7,000 grant

Work by volunteers with the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited to repair a section of the Yellow Breeches near Boiling Springs has received a $7,000 boost, thanks to a grant through Trout Unlimited’s national Embrace A Stream grant program.
Phase III of restoration of a stream section to its natural state after a dam was removed near Wittlinger Nature Preserve years ago is to begin in August and be completed by early next December.
“These funds will allow us to continue to do more great work restoring and improving Yellow Breeches Creek thanks to this Embrace A Stream grant,” said John Leonhard, chapter president. “With this grant, we will engage the volunteers from our chapter and many more through collaboration with local community organizations, to work on a river we all know and love as residents and anglers.”
Embrace A Stream is a matching grant program administered by Trout Unlimited and awards funds to local chapters and councils for coldwater fisheries conservation. Since its inception in 1975, the grant program has funded more than 1,100 projects for a total of $4.75 million in direct cash grants. Local chapters and councils contributed an additional $14 million in cash and in-kind services to Embrace A Stream funded projects, for a total investment of more than $19 million.
“We’re thrilled to support the Cumberland Valley TU Chapter in its efforts to improve such an important local trout stream,” said Russ Meyer, chair of the Embrace A Stream grants committee, a group of Trout Unlimited volunteer leaders from across the country. “This year’s grant applications were extremely competitive, but the proposal for the Yellow Breeches stood out in our committee.”
This year, 17 chapters and councils were awarded grants for projects restoring stream habitat, improving fish passage and protecting water quality in 18 states. The grant program is funded almost entirely by donations from Trout Unlimited members and conservation-minded people who know that local restoration projects, led by local volunteers, can make a big difference in improving the health and habitat in our nation’s rivers and streams.
Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited serves more than 600 members from Perry and Cumberland counties. The chapter works with partners to restore local rivers, engage hundreds of area youths in outdoor education through programs such as Trout-in-the-Classroom, Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp, and fly tying classes open to youths and adults.
For more information, visit pacvtu.org.
Trout Unlimited is the nation’s largest coldwater conservation organization, with more than 300,000 members and supporters dedicated to conserving, protecting, and restoring North America’s trout and salmon fisheries and their watersheds. Visit the organization's website at www.tu.org.
Trout going out
Speaking of trout, there will be more out there for the catching this fall and winter.
Through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is releasing about 120,000 trout into more than 100 streams and lakes.
Because of the pandemic and similar to stocking activities in the spring, volunteers will not be permitted to assist with fall and winter stocking. Stocking will be done only by commission staff wearing personal protective equipment, including masks.
The commission has published a list of dates and locations on its website www.fishandboat.com, which indicates the week during which the stocking will occur. This generality on deliveries is done to discourage large gatherings planned around specific stocking events.
Laurel Lake will get fish the week of Nov. 2-7.
Clark Creek in Dauphin County will get fish the week of Oct. 19-24.
Hunting changes on the horizon
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking at a slew of regulations changes.
Commissioners gave final approval to a regulatory change that will allow the use of handheld and sporting-arm mounted night-vision and infrared (thermal) optics while hunting furbearers.
“Hunters will be able to use these devices this year and at a time when furbearer pelts are becoming prime," board President Charlie Fox said. “This equipment will provide furbearer hunters an additional tool that will allow them to be more efficient and safe when hunting at night.”
Commissioners also decided to align state regulations with guidelines that extend the time period when farmers and other landowners take care of Canada goose problems.
Landowners properly registered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service previously can now destroy Canada goose nests and eggs on their properties year-round. Properly permitted agricultural producers can kill small numbers of adult geese causing crop damage April through August.
Pickerel picked
The chain pickerel is the most abundant and widely distributed member of Pennsylvania’s pike family, and a colorful rendition of it will adorn the 2021 fishing license button.
The Fish and Boat Commission did an online poll the last two weeks of September.
I thought the classic red and white bobber design was the coolest, but it finished third in voting. A design featuring a life jacket was fourth with 15%. Second behind the pickerel was a single-color Conservation Green, earning just four more votes than the bobber.
A total of 1,453 voters cast ballots. No recounts. No hanging chads.
The new chain pickerel button can be ordered when the 2021 licenses go on sale Dec. 1. The price is $10 and you must buy an annual or multiyear fishing license or voluntary youth license to qualify to buy a button
Anglers who display a collectible fishing license button still must have a standard fishing license and be able to produce it upon request of a waterways conservation officer.
Snapshots
• The period when it is mandatory to wear a life jacket during cold weather months while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe or kayak, begins Nov. 1 and ends April 30.
• The Game Commission would rather sell antlerless deer licenses through the existing automated license system, on a first-come, first-serve basis and is working on a plan to get the process away from county treasurers. Such a change takes legislative action.
• Treestand hunters take note that about 40 hunters experience traumatic injuries from falls in Pennsylvania every year. Wear a safety harness.
