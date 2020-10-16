Outdoors: Yellow Breeches project gets $7,000 grant

Work by volunteers with the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited to repair a section of the Yellow Breeches near Boiling Springs has received a $7,000 boost, thanks to a grant through Trout Unlimited’s national Embrace A Stream grant program.

Phase III of restoration of a stream section to its natural state after a dam was removed near Wittlinger Nature Preserve years ago is to begin in August and be completed by early next December.

“These funds will allow us to continue to do more great work restoring and improving Yellow Breeches Creek thanks to this Embrace A Stream grant,” said John Leonhard, chapter president. “With this grant, we will engage the volunteers from our chapter and many more through collaboration with local community organizations, to work on a river we all know and love as residents and anglers.”

Embrace A Stream is a matching grant program administered by Trout Unlimited and awards funds to local chapters and councils for coldwater fisheries conservation. Since its inception in 1975, the grant program has funded more than 1,100 projects for a total of $4.75 million in direct cash grants. Local chapters and councils contributed an additional $14 million in cash and in-kind services to Embrace A Stream funded projects, for a total investment of more than $19 million.