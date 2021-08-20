Outdoors: YBAC prepares to open renovated nursery

The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association is about to cut the cake to celebrate its 60th anniversary, and the recipe for its solid future is the collaborative effort behind critical repairs made to its trout nursery that are sure to make the fish and those who love to catch them happy for decades to come.

YBAC was founded by six fisherman who wanted to raise trout in Boiling Springs’ lake, and they did manage to stock 1,400 fish.

In 1963, the fledgling club negotiated a lease with landowner Homer Thornton for two acres along Lutztown Run for a penny a year per acre. They’ve since expanded the property at 395 Martin Road near Boiling Springs.

Replacing the original gravel raceways with concrete block sides and cement bottoms were major improvements to the Alma Lee Thornton Trout Nursery in 1974. But in the 40 to 45 years since, the top two layers of blocks that were not fully re-enforced had buckled near where they met the lower layers and appeared on the verge of collapse. The 1,400-member club faced the threat head-on last year.

“The raceway walls could have lasted another 10 years. Maybe. But we could have gone down next week, and they could have been fallen in,” Randy Raudabaugh says. He has been nursery manager for four years and oversaw the challenge.