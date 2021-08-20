Outdoors: YBAC prepares to open renovated nursery

The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association is about to cut the cake to celebrate its 60th anniversary, and the recipe for its solid future is the collaborative effort behind critical repairs made to its trout nursery that are sure to make the fish and those who love to catch them happy for decades to come.
YBAC was founded by six fisherman who wanted to raise trout in Boiling Springs’ lake, and they did manage to stock 1,400 fish.
In 1963, the fledgling club negotiated a lease with landowner Homer Thornton for two acres along Lutztown Run for a penny a year per acre. They’ve since expanded the property at 395 Martin Road near Boiling Springs.
Replacing the original gravel raceways with concrete block sides and cement bottoms were major improvements to the Alma Lee Thornton Trout Nursery in 1974. But in the 40 to 45 years since, the top two layers of blocks that were not fully re-enforced had buckled near where they met the lower layers and appeared on the verge of collapse. The 1,400-member club faced the threat head-on last year.
“The raceway walls could have lasted another 10 years. Maybe. But we could have gone down next week, and they could have been fallen in,” Randy Raudabaugh says. He has been nursery manager for four years and oversaw the challenge.
The original, bottom three blocks of the two raceways were holding up for the most part. But it was clear that about 500 feet of the two top layers and some of the corners had to be replaced. Yoe Industrial Services in Dallastown would do the work.
First, YBAC had to find money for the repairs.
Raudabaugh picked up the phone.
“When I thought of grant money being out there, Richard (Lewis) is the person I called, and between him and Tim (Schaeffer), they were the ones that got the ball rolling,” Raudabaugh said. Lewis is a member, good friend and was president of the board of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Schaeffer is its executive director.
“The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association is one of our most important partners, annually raising 32,000 to 35,00 trout and ranking in the top five among cooperative nurseries statewide,” Schaeffer says. “Across the commonwealth, the network of about 150 co-ops, all run by dedicated volunteers, stock one million trout each year on top of the 3.2 million trout our agency produces at places like the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County.”
Trout from the YBAC nursery go only into Yellow Breeches Creek, and 2,700 support eight fishing derbies.
“I’m delighted that the PFBC was instrumental in helping the YBAC capture the funding necessary to rebuild its aging and deteriorating trout rearing raceways,” Richard Lewis says.
“My hat is off to the YBAC volunteers who over the past 60 years have raised and stocked over one million trout into local waters and supported hundreds of fishing derbies that promote youth interest in fishing and provide enjoyment to mentally and physically challenged anglers,” he says. “The Yellow Breeches has become a world-renowned trout fishing destination and a Cumberland Valley economic driver thanks in large part to the trout growing and stocking efforts of YBAC.”
Ultimately, state Sen. Mike Regan, who represents part of Cumberland and York counties, came through with $100,000 for the project through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
“It was an honor to work with the Yellow Breeches Anglers and the Fish and Boat Commission to make improvements to the fish nursery in Boiling Springs,” Regan says. “Public stocking of these waters helps drive the local economy in the village by attracting tourism dollars and teaches environmental conservation to all ages. I was glad to be a part of this effort to make sure this organization can continue to thrive and put tens of thousands of fish back into Pennsylvania waterways.
“Boiling Springs is a hub of outdoor adventure in Cumberland County with the Yellow Breeches and the Appalachian Trail running through it,” Regan says. “Pennsylvanians and fishermen from all over the country flock to the Yellow Breeches for its pristine waters and trout fishing.”
With funding for repairs secured, the raceways had to be emptied. Trout had to go out.
“We loaded the Yellow Breeches this past spring with 36,000 fish because we couldn’t keep any,” Raudabaugh says. An additional 9,000 trout that would have been held over for stocking this fall and winter, were released as well.
Then, progress hit the Thornton nursery quick as a brookie on a wooly bugger.
The early work was finished by Memorial Day. Yoe Industries started the block work two weeks earlier than planned.
YBAC volunteers did a lot of the work, painting everything and making new frames for fresh netting that goes over the raceways to keep the birds out.
They also got new galvanized gratings for walking across raceways and to hold feeders.
Aluminum diamond plates from Sheet Metal Specialists of Harrisburg replace stacks of wood at the five dams on each raceway that create falls to oxygenate water. There is also all new piping for new air stones, new belt feeders, and sump pumps and pits to remove standing rainwater that used to linger between the raceways.
Gleim Excavating of Carlisle and Union Quarries of Carlisle donated excavating and stone.
With the work completed, water will soon be flowing back into the repaired raceways.
The club may be getting a new load of fingerlings from the PFBC next month. Those fish will be ready for stocking in March and April for the next trout season.
Ceremonies to re-dedicate the repaired nursery and celebrate the YBAC’s 60th anniversary will take place Saturday, Sept. 18. Ribbon-cutting for rededication of the restored facility will take place at 11:30 a.m. Also that day, a mini-outdoor show will be underway there from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a pig roast at noon.
For more info on the YBAC, go to www.ybacnursery.org
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.