Outdoors: Trout season rule changes up for approval

Even those jacketed will have a serious issue in April water. It’s too cold for swimming or exposure.

Please! Please! Please WEAR A LIFE JACKET!

This important point is worth making to those who love those who think they are bulletproof going onto or into the water.

So, wives, husbands, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, should ask their beloved boaters about life jackets before they leave the house.

Last year, there were 11 boating-related deaths across the state. Not one of the individuals who lost their lives was wearing a life jacket.

“With winter now well behind us and our popular trout season underway, this is absolutely the most anticipated time of year for most anglers across Pennsylvania,” Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer said. “Boaters, especially the incredible number of new paddlers we’ve been seeing on the water the past several years, are also very anxious to get out on the water. We want to urge every boater, no matter your level of experience, to enjoy the water safely by always wearing a life jacket during every trip.”