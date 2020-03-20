Outdoors: Trout season changes but still on tap

It’s not a good season for seasons as we all pull back and away from life as we knew it, so that we might at some point be able to share safe victorious high-fives over the coronavirus.
Being a creel half-full kind of guy, I’d like to cast a bit of good news.
There will be a trout season, and stocking of streams continues.
The Trout in the Classroom (TIC) program, in 10 schools in this area, and managed by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission (PFBC), has been a source of hands-on life lessons about the importance of water quality, raising trout, responsibility and more for many students. It’s a great source of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), as well as learning.
About 400 schools across the Commonwealth participate. They receive trout eggs from the PFBC, nurture them in tanks in the classroom, and then release the raised fish into local waters in the spring.
With schools closing so that students can isolate and take care of themselves and others as COVID-19 progresses, what is to become of the trout left behind?
Biff Healy says most of the TIC fish have already graduated to the great outdoors.
Biff has coordinated the TIC program under the Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited for about seven years.
“Most of the trout went into the Yellow Breeches,” Biff says. “Cumberland Valley High School had 157 fish in their tank.”
Though abbreviated, schools had a successful year with the tasty torpedoes.
“The Yellow Breeches Education Center came back into the program and usually ends up with at least 50 percent recovery,” Biff adds. It’s a fantastic rate. “Their first year, they got 300 eggs and released about 210 brook trout.”
Meanwhile, the real and sports worlds continue to close in around us.
Though the structure of trout season(s) in Pennsylvania went through some changes this week, it’s pretty clear that we can look forward to enjoying some time along local waters, while maintaining the proper distance from one another of course.
Tough decisions were made by the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, applying its commitment to “Resource First” in protecting and enhancing fish and folks who appreciate them.
The April 4 regional Opening Day of trout season will not take place as originally planned. Instead, there will be statewide opener on Saturday, April 18.
Having one opening day will reduce what is usually large gatherings of people in this region, as anglers from counties where the season has not yet opened, come down to join us streamside. Spreading out anglers under one first day will also mean more fish for the rest of us.
Also, this change does not mean there will be a reduction in the 3.2 million trout scheduled to go into streams. They must get out of the hatcheries, and the PFBC is on an accelerated schedule to stock fish before April 11 and April 18. The 11th will now be the single Mentored Youth Trout Day.
Some pre-season and in-season allocations of trout will be combined into single stocking events, to increase the efficiency of stocking trips.
The stocking schedule has changed in order to get the fish out and will not be made public ahead of time. Again, this is designed to eliminate the trout truck convoys and large gatherings of volunteers and gawkers they usually draw. Stockings will take place seven days a week and be accomplished by PFBC staff. That also means there will not be float stocking or volunteers involved.
Again, this strategy hopes to severely limit human interaction and reduce the likelihood of catching and spreading the coronavirus.
With this approach made public, I’ve seen grumbling on social media that trout will simply be dumped into holes near bridges and that anglers who get there first will have all the luck.
Those who make such claims haven’t been fishing long enough to know that trout are good at self-distributing.
“While our calendars may start to look a little different, one thing we can count on is that there will be a trout season and there will still be plenty of fish out there to enjoy,” PFBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer says. “Working under unprecedented circumstances, our staff is committed to providing the quality fishing experience that we all expect.”
Customers who may be unable to, or feel uncomfortable visiting a store to purchase a fishing license, launch permit, or boat registration renewal can do so using the FishBoatPA app or computer through The Outdoor Shop (www.pa.wildlifelicense.com) and not have to possess a printed copy of the document.
If approached by a waterways conservation officer in the field, the angler or boater would only have to produce the digital image of the license, permit or registration on their phone or mobile device.
More details about season changes and requirements are available at fishandboat.com.
Hiking still allowed
If you need a bit of fresh air and stretch of the legs, there is still public access to state park and forest trails, lakes, roads and parking for passive and dispersed recreation, like hiking.
All other facilities in state parks and forests, including offices and visitor centers, restrooms, campgrounds, cabins and all forms of overnight accommodations including the Nature Inn, are closed until the end of March, at least.
Public programs, events and trainings have been canceled.
More info can be found at DCNR.pa.gov.
