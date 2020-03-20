Outdoors: Trout season changes but still on tap

Also, this change does not mean there will be a reduction in the 3.2 million trout scheduled to go into streams. They must get out of the hatcheries, and the PFBC is on an accelerated schedule to stock fish before April 11 and April 18. The 11th will now be the single Mentored Youth Trout Day.

Some pre-season and in-season allocations of trout will be combined into single stocking events, to increase the efficiency of stocking trips.

The stocking schedule has changed in order to get the fish out and will not be made public ahead of time. Again, this is designed to eliminate the trout truck convoys and large gatherings of volunteers and gawkers they usually draw. Stockings will take place seven days a week and be accomplished by PFBC staff. That also means there will not be float stocking or volunteers involved.

Again, this strategy hopes to severely limit human interaction and reduce the likelihood of catching and spreading the coronavirus.

With this approach made public, I’ve seen grumbling on social media that trout will simply be dumped into holes near bridges and that anglers who get there first will have all the luck.

Those who make such claims haven’t been fishing long enough to know that trout are good at self-distributing.