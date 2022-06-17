Outdoors: Time for increases in fishing licenses, permits

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is seeking long overdue increases in the prices of fishing licenses and permits. As a commissioner, I support it.

It has been 17 years since fees that support fishing and boating on Penn’s waters were changed, and very few other precious goods and services can say the same thing.

As state budget talks continue behind closed doors in Harrisburg, remember that fishing and boating relies on revenue from license and permit sales, not those tax dollars.

Other sources of revenue include fines and penalties, boat registration fees, federal funds and tax refunds of motorboat fuel.

As anglers and boaters, we pay our own ways enjoying time on the water, and it is time to dig a little deeper to keep a good thing going.

Since 2005, license and permit fees have accounted for more than 67% of Fish Fund revenues. The other legislatively authorized special and separate fund is the Boat Fund.

As the fishing and boating fees have stayed the same, the costs of Fish and Boat services have consistently gone up. Fish Fund expenditures have increased from $34.5 million in 2005, to $41.6 million in fiscal year 2020.

The proposed increase of $2.50 from $21 to $23.50 for a resident annual fishing license, and other increases, will help the commission to maintain and support programs that anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania expect.

In 2020, the commission received legislative approval to set its own fees, and that authority comes with legislative oversight. Unless it is extended, that authority will sunset in 2025. In the throes of the pandemic and a surge in license sales, the commission has since stood by its decision to not raise fees.

Now, antiquated fees for several categories of boat titles, licenses and permits also must be addressed.

There isn’t much choice. The time has come.

Fishing and boating opportunities that we currently enjoy are at stake.

On the line with the proposed adjusted fees for fishing licenses and permits, are critical infrastructure improvements and maintenance for state fish hatcheries, hazardous dams, boat launch access areas and ramps, and other commission-owned facilities that improve and maintain fishing opportunities.

Added revenue will allow strategic and timely fisheries management to continue to protect, conserve and enhance our aquatic resources. Increased fees will help support law enforcement, and field and classroom education and information programs.

If costs overwhelm revenue, the commission will need to make some cuts.

Other proposed increases include: non-resident annual fishing license, from $51 to $55; senior resident annual, from $10 to $11.25; senior resident lifetime, from $50 to $75; 3-day tourist, from $25 to $27.50; 7-day tourist, from $33 to $35; 1-day resident, from $10 to $11.25; 1-day tourist, from $25 to $27.50; trout permit, from $8 to $10.50; and combination trout/Lake Erie permit, $14 to $16.50.

If approved, this license and fee permit package is estimated to provide the Fish Fund with additional, annual revenues of roughly $2.5 million and will help sustain the Fish Fund through fiscal year 2022-23.

Some of the fees for several categories of boat titles, licenses and permits have not changed since the 1980s and 1990s.

Suggested increases include: license for operator of a passenger-carrying boat, from $5 to $50; permit for floating structures and private aids to navigation, commercial, from $10 to $50; permit for floating structures and private aids to navigation, private, from $10 to $20; dealer registration, from $15 to $25; transfer of multi-year boat registration, from $5 to $10; certificate of title, from $15 to $58; duplicate certificate of title, from $5 to $28; recording or changing the amount of security interest on a certificate of title, from $5 to $28; copies of or information relating to a title or security interest, from $5 to $10; issuing or providing copies of any other official document issued under authority of Chapter 53, from $5 to $10; uncollectable checks, $15 to $40; cast net permits, from $10 to $25; permits for use of explosives, $50 to $60; commercial fishing license, resident trap net, from $160 to $200.

If approved, this fee package could provide additional annual revenues of about $30,000 for the Fish Fund and nearly $1.5 million for the Boat Fund.

The board has given preliminary approval to the slate of increases. After a public hearing, final approval could come at a future public meeting.

Remembering Bob Sopchick

Fans of the Pennsylvania Game News and wildlife art lost a creative mind and hand with the passing of Bob Sopchick, 70, of York.

Many knew Bob from his illustrated columns in Game News and words in his columns “Penn’s Wood Sketchbook,” “Penn’s Woods Passages,” and most recently, “The Woodlander.”

His redesigned more than 20-year-old Game Commission logo stills stands for the agency. The highlight of his career may very well be his compilation book, “Penn’s Woods Passages,” published by the Game Commission in 2020.

I interviewed Bob in his York studio a generation ago, and his body of work was extensive then. His style and prolific nature will stand the test of time.

“If the stuff is good and meaningful people are going to respond to it,” Bob said. “It sells itself. I don’t like tricks, I don’t use any gimmicks in my paintings. I’m painting Pennsylvania and that’s it.”

It’s fitting perhaps that on June 26, the reception and celebration of Bob Sopchick’s life will be held at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.

Send your wild thoughts, fish tales and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.

