Outdoors: Three Sunday hunts officially approved

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the Sunday hunting bill, so you can count on getting to go out on three designated Sundays this year.

The measure does not take effect for 90 days, which clears the way for a potential Sunday hunt during the spring turkey season in May, should the Pennsylvania Game Commission choose it.

It is known that one of the Sundays will fall within the archery deer season and another during the firearms season for deer.

Still gotta go!

As long as there is a deer season and an unfilled tag, like other hunters, I feel the call to the woods.

The winter deer season for archery and flintlock hunters runs through Saturday and this Monday holiday.

We find hunting conditions to be a bit more challenging in this late season, with literally no cover in the woods, the North wind, sub-freezing temps that keep us on the move, rain, and deer still on alert from the sound of echoing guns.

Like in any other season, a deer taken in winter is a good one.

Teens tagged