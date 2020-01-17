Outdoors: Three Sunday hunts officially approved

Gov. Tom Wolf signed the Sunday hunting bill, so you can count on getting to go out on three designated Sundays this year.
The measure does not take effect for 90 days, which clears the way for a potential Sunday hunt during the spring turkey season in May, should the Pennsylvania Game Commission choose it.
It is known that one of the Sundays will fall within the archery deer season and another during the firearms season for deer.
Still gotta go!
As long as there is a deer season and an unfilled tag, like other hunters, I feel the call to the woods.
The winter deer season for archery and flintlock hunters runs through Saturday and this Monday holiday.
We find hunting conditions to be a bit more challenging in this late season, with literally no cover in the woods, the North wind, sub-freezing temps that keep us on the move, rain, and deer still on alert from the sound of echoing guns.
Like in any other season, a deer taken in winter is a good one.
Teens tagged
Charges have been filed against the two teenagers who were seen on a video that they made, torturing a wounded deer. The incident went viral and more than 700,000 signatures on a petition called for criminal charges.
The two would-be criminals have now been charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) and are facing felonies, jail time and big fines.
As sad and sickening as it is to think of such cruel crimes against nature, it’s disgusting and quite scary that the perpetrators who kicked and beat this helpless animal recorded it on video, as if it was something to be proud of, or even funny.
Alex Smith, 18, and a 17-year-old boy, both of Brookville, have each been charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and two felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated animal cruelty, as well as other misdemeanor and summary counts. Among Smith’s other charges are destroying physical evidence, unlawful taking of game or wildlife, and using unlawful hunting devices or methods.
The boy, who is not being named because he’s a juvenile, will be charged in juvenile court.
The two were hunting in an enclosed treestand on Smith’s property Nov. 30 in Jefferson County, when the juvenile shot and wounded a buck and then missed a follow-up shot. The buck was then held down and repeatedly brutalized and kicked as the atrocity was videoed. The video went viral and was shared on the PGC’s Facebook page.
Smith, the son of Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle, was arraigned and released on $50,000 bail.
Eagle eyes on
Bald eagles will be laying their eggs in about a month, and live-stream cameras are up and focused on big-bird nests in the Hanover region and elsewhere.
This is a perennial favorite window on the world as the eagles prepare nests, endure those few intense days when eggs appear, and then care for each other and the young until the eaglets fledge in the summer.
To check-in on the Hanover nest, go to Hdontap.com and click on Hanover eagles. You can see activity at a PA Farm Country nest at that same website.
The livestream camera is also up again on the pair of bald eagles nesting in Hays, near Pittsburgh. You can find it at www.csecorporation.com/Pittsburgh-Hays-Bald-Eagle-Cam.
Hunter rattled
Mack Ginn of Lexington, Miss., was a bit rattled during a deer hunt last month.
A rattlesnake found its way into Ginn’s deer stand. It had to be a bit unnerving for Mack to hear the snake before seeing it.
Ginn was on a wobbly chair and holding his deer rifle at the time. It’s also understandable, but not fatal, that Mack’s first shot missed the snake, before the second one did the job.
Mack said he plans to upgrade the blind’s flooring.
Great show coming soon
The National Rifle Association’s Great American Outdoor Show returns to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Feb. 1-9.
The show features nine halls of guns, archery, fishing tackle, treestands, boats, RV’s and more. More than 400 outfitters and boat captains will be there, as will outdoor celebrities, and seminars and events for all ages.
The HAWG tank will again be the stage for live fishing demonstrations, “Dock Dogs” big air jumping competitions will return, and there will be a NRA country concert as well.
Show hours are: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more info, go to greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.
Tweet of the month
“Caribou travel thousands of miles each year in search of food, favorable breeding conditions, or to get away from mosquitoes. Their hooves are adapted to keep them from sinking in the snow, and double as shovels to dig out lichen from beneath the snow.” – Bering Land Bridge National Park
