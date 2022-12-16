Outdoors: Tag still unfilled this deer season

For being a show about nothing, “Seinfeld” was one of the best-written comedies ever.

Today’s offering follows a similar theme but lacks that humor.

For the opening day of firearms season for deer, I was not feeling the juice.

In the past, the sleepless eve and pre-dawn Christmas-like excitement grew to a crescendo on the Monday after Thanksgiving and formerly the first day of deer season. It is even earlier now that the opener has been moved up two days to Saturday.

(Readers who have reactions to the switch to a Saturday first-day, are invited to share them with me by email).

But this year, lower expectations had taken over.

There have been bow and rifle seasons where not a single shot was taken or tag filled. It’s expected and accepted as part of hunting.

This season felt different.

Days spent on stand with stick and string produced the slowest, most puzzling bow season and scouting run-up to the firearms season.

I’ve heard from hunting buddies upstate seeing fewer deer than ever because of deforestation and other causes. I know how it feels, but I don’t know why now.

Hunt the does and the bucks will be there, they say.

Hunt the food, white oak acorns are at the top of the menu, they say.

Not this fall.

For the hours up a tree on multiple days, and after seeing few does on camera after dark, I didn’t see a buck during the two-week season.

I know better than to accept that what has been, or not, on trail cameras, as how a hunt is going to go once it is a new day, other hunters are traipsing around, and the fur starts to fly.

Trail camera images prove only that such an animal has walked by and maybe more than once.

Truthfully, hunting’s reward comes from the journey, from preseason anticipation, preparation, scouting and time in the woods.

Early success has its own downside. One of my more memorable and shortest deer seasons ended by dropping a buck in the first week of a previous archery season. What followed the exhilaration of winning the encounter, was disappointment that the journey had ended. There was no more watching the sunrise and thinking about what could be. I wished the kill would have happened weeks and hunts later.

Fortune in the outdoors, good or bad, can change in a blink of an eye and without explanation.

The smallmouth bass or wallhanger of a buck just seem to materialize. Deer with no history of being in the area are simply there at the wrong time (for the deer).

It is the chance to encounter a true monarch of the deer woods dangles in front of us that pulls us out there.

For those of us with unfilled tags, after Christmas comes the late deer season for archery and flintlock.

So, we go out.

As Cosmo Kramer might say, “Giddy-up.”

Antlerless licenses for sale earlier

The signed Senate Bill 431, which would allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing service, will streamline the process.

When it takes effect for the 2023-24 license year, antlerless licenses will be available for purchase online or in person at any license issuing agent.

Not only will the licenses be sold online, they will go on sale earlier than before, when other hunting licenses for the 2023-2024 seasons become available, sometime in June.

Boat registrations

It was an honor to stand-in during the ceremonial signing by Gov. Tom Wolf of Senate Bill 403. The new law aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The Commission may issue registrations valid for a period of not more than three years, which will be valid from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

Grants available for boating projects

Municipalities are encouraged to apply to the Boating Facility Grant Program for planning, acquisition, development, expansion and rehabilitation of public boating facilities.

Eligible construction projects may include boat ramps, courtesy floats, restrooms, access roads, parking areas and signs.

Funding requests require a 50 percent match.

The PFBC will accept applications from anywhere in the Commonwealth.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 30.

More information about the Boating Facility Grant Program and application form visit www.fishandboat.com.

Bay is clean of invasive carp

Evidence of invasive carp, including Bighead Carp and Silver Carp that pose a significant threat to the Great Lakes ecosystem, the $7 billion-fishery, and other economic interests dependent on the Great Lakes and its tributaries, was not found in recent sampling in Presque Isle Bay, Erie County.

Bighead and Silver Carp compete with native and recreational fish species and are known to quickly reproduce. The spread of juvenile invasive carp using live bait buckets has been identified as a potential point of entry into Great Lakes waters.

Testing was conducted at the request of the PFBC after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reported in July that Silver Carp environmental DNA (eDNA) had been detected in a single water sample collected in the bay this past spring.

None of the water samples collected in Presque Isle Bay in October by the USFWS contained eDNA of Silver Carp or Bighead Carp.

Like, we already don’t have enough invasive species to deal with.

The PFBC says detection of eDNA is simply that — it indicates that DNA from the target organism is present in the sampling area, which doesn’t necessarily mean the organism itself is there.

To learn more about invasive carp and other aquatic invasive species, visit the PFBC website (fishandboat.com) or www.invasivecarp.us.