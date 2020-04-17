Outdoors: Surprise start to trout season

Don’t forget to wear a mask to protect others throughout the adventure. In photos, we don’t need to see your smile when you’re holding a whopper of a trout. We know you are happy.

The decision to move the first day of the season up two weeks and keep it confidential until 8 a.m. that day, was to give the fishing community the chance to spontaneously spread out during the week, ahead of what is traditionally an overcrowded opening Saturday.

Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs is a perennial first-day trout magnet where anglers are so close they are practically fishing from each other’s pockets.

With few exceptions, anglers young and old at the lake and elsewhere did a good job of respecting the spread of the virus and kept their distance.

Anglers will also not be shortchanged in the number of trout released because of the early start. The commission is continuing to stock trout, and it’s expected that all trout originally planned to be released before the coronavirus broke out will make their way into local waters.

There was some uncertainty as to how starting the season early and suddenly might go. With each day since, I’m more convinced it was the right thing to do.