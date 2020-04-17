Outdoors: Surprise start to trout season

So, what do you think of the early trout season surprise?
As this region’s commissioner on the board that considered all the options, I tell you that the decision to open the trout season statewide two weeks ahead of schedule was one not made quickly or lightly, and with great consultation of staff and state.
In these days of COVID-19, fishing remains one of the permitted activities in Pennsylvania’s outdoors.
These days, we need the opportunity to stand in local creeks, to feel the water rush by and maybe feel a tight line.
Trout fishing is a welcome prescription for the cabin fever that comes with this relentless coronavirus. To sit at the pond bank as our kids chuck bobbers into the water is magical.
Most important in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s messaging surrounding this trout season is how critical it is that we maintain social distancing of 6 feet from one another. It’s easy to figure. If you can extend your fishing rod in all directions and not touch anyone else, you are good to go. The farther away, the better.
We would also like anglers to stay closer to home and fish within 15 miles or so of home. Sticking around might lessen the crowding that might occur by going to favorite, popular trout haunts a few counties or states away.
Don’t forget to wear a mask to protect others throughout the adventure. In photos, we don’t need to see your smile when you’re holding a whopper of a trout. We know you are happy.
The decision to move the first day of the season up two weeks and keep it confidential until 8 a.m. that day, was to give the fishing community the chance to spontaneously spread out during the week, ahead of what is traditionally an overcrowded opening Saturday.
Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs is a perennial first-day trout magnet where anglers are so close they are practically fishing from each other’s pockets.
With few exceptions, anglers young and old at the lake and elsewhere did a good job of respecting the spread of the virus and kept their distance.
Anglers will also not be shortchanged in the number of trout released because of the early start. The commission is continuing to stock trout, and it’s expected that all trout originally planned to be released before the coronavirus broke out will make their way into local waters.
There was some uncertainty as to how starting the season early and suddenly might go. With each day since, I’m more convinced it was the right thing to do.
When all factors were laid end-to-end, the decision really came down to how anglers would react regardless of when or how opening day would occur.
Would you use commonsense and make decisions that are best for your own health and be considerate of the health of others?
That we all get to live and fish another day comes down to making the right, long-term personal choices during this pandemic. I have faith that most anglers will do the right thing during trout season and beyond.
Two die after canoe capsizes
The first two boating fatalities of the year occurred earlier this month, when a canoe capsized and two brothers went into a Pike County lake. Neither were wearing a personal flotation device, and none were found at the scene.
Please remember that between Nov. 1 and April 30, anyone aboard a boat less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe, kayak or paddleboard, must always wear a life jacket.
Sound life-saving idea for any time on the water.
Hunting seasons set
A friend joked on Facebook that he put a lot of orange clothing in his truck, in case the deer season opens today.
It doesn’t, by the way.
Actually, the spring turkey season is on the near horizon. The youth spring turkey hunt is still on for April 25. The statewide spring gobbler season runs from May 2 to May 30.
Same rules for social distancing apply for hunting seasons.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s advice is “if you live together, you can hunt together.” Living in the same home represents a very low risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Certainly, other hunters will be able to get together in the field, but at a safe distance, please. Also refrain from carpooling.
There is other hunting news. The commission has approved hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2020-21 license year.
Here are some highlights:
Three Sundays will be open for hunting in 2020. Those days are Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting, Nov 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season, and Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms season.
A 14-day concurrent firearms deer season for antlered and antlerless deer was adopted for 10 wildlife management units, including 4B in northern Cumberland County, and 5A which includes the southern section Cumberland County. For those WMUs, the concurrent season will open Saturday, Nov. 28, include Sunday, Nov. 29, and then run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
The statewide archery deer season was extended to end Nov. 20. Dates are Oct. 3-Nov. 20.
Squirrel season will open statewide Sept. 12 to give young hunters more chances to go out.
The commission also boosted the number of antlerless deer licenses that will be allocated, from 903,000 of last year, to 932,000 coming up.
The allocation for WMU 4B IS 33,000, up from 32,000; and WMU 5A is 26,000, up from 22,000.
For more specifics on these changes and all new seasons and bag limits, check out www.pgc.pa.gov.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net and follow him on Twitter @Arrows2010.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!