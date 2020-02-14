Outdoors: Saturday openers here to stay

Deer hunters who would prefer that the Pennsylvania Game Commission not repeat opening the firearms season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving may want to get used to just that.
It sounds like the approach is here to stay.
License sales were up, albeit slightly, before the Saturday opener on Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.
“Most commissioners felt that after talking to the hunters in their districts, there generally was more support than opposition, and the change would enable more hunters, especially youth and young adults, to hunt on opening day,” Board of Commissioners President Tim Layton said.
In fact, in the proposed schedule of hunting seasons for 2020, the statewide firearms season for deer is listed as starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, and its second day being Sunday, Nov. 29. The season would close Dec. 12.
Trout to go out
If it’s mid-February, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trout stocking trucks are warming up at the Huntsdale hatchery.
The preseason stocking schedule is out. Listed here are Cumberland County waters to receive fish, and the dates, times and locations where the trucks will be arriving. The help of volunteers is always welcome. For more specifics, check the commission website at fishandboat.com.
- Big Spring Creek: March 17, 9:30 a.m., Newville Post Office, brook trout; April 13, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brookies; May 12, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brookies.
- Childrens Lake: March 9, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, rainbow and golden trout; April 8, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbow and golden trout; April 24, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, rainbows.
- Doubling Gap Lake: March 10, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brook trout; April 8, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brookies.
- Fuller Lake: March 3, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbow and golden trout; April 8, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbow and golden trout; April 8 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbow and golden trout.
- Green Spring Lake: March 2, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brown trout; May 12, 9 a.m.., Huntsdale, brown trout.
- Laurel Lake: March 3, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brook and brown trout; April 8, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbows; May 1, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbows; Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m., Laurel Lake, rainbows.
- Middle Spring Creek: March 10, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brown, rainbow, golden trout; April 13, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brown and rainbow trout.
- Mountain Creek: March 12, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brookies, browns, rainbows, goldens; April 10, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brooks and browns; May 1, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brookies.
- Opossum Lake: March 11, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbows and golden trout; April 14, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbow trout.
- Yellow Breeches Creek: March 2, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, brown trout; March 21, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, browns, rainbows, goldens; March 27, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbows and goldens; April 17, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, browns, rainbows, goldens; April 21, 9 a.m., Huntsdale, rainbows; April 24, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, brown trout; May 2, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office, browns and rainbow trout.
More deer going down
One of several game commission decisions that will get more deer killed allows hunters to take more than one deer at a time, so long as they have the required licenses. Previously, successful hunters had to tag one deer before taking another.
The commission is also taking a look at extending the archery season for deer, from ending in the second week of November, to the start of the statewide bear season, and opening of raccoon hunting season earlier in October. Bowhunters have wanted to hunt deeper into the rut. No vote or formal proposal has come forward.
Another big change in the deer seasons is commission approval to bring back concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer during the firearms season.
Final votes will occur in April.
Mark your calendars
Here’s a snapshot of some of the 2020-21 hunting seasons. Final vote and antlerless license allocations will be blessed in April. For more specifics, check the commission website, www.pgc.pa.gov.
- Wild turkey: Wildlife Management Area 5A (most of Cumberland County) Nov. 5-7.
- Spring gobbler: May 1-31.
- Black bear: statewide, Nov. 21-24, includes Sunday; WMU5A, Nov. 28-Dec. 5; archery, Oct. 17-31; muzzleloader, Oct. 17-24.
- Elk: antlered and antlerless, Nov. 2-7; archery, Sept. 12-26; late, Jan. 2-9, 2021.
- Deer: archery statewide, Oct. 3-Nov. 15, includes Sunday, and Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021; firearms statewide, Nov. 28-Dec.12; muzzleloader, Oct. 17-24; flintlock, Dec. 26-Jan. 18, 2021.
Jackets still in style
Today may not be an ideal day to be on the water in Pennsylvania, but should unseasonably warm weather continue, please remember that it is still the season for the law that boaters are required to wear life jackets while underway or anchored on boats less than 16 feet long or on any canoe or kayak. This applies to all Pennsylvania waters through April 30.
Cold water kills. Statistics show that 80% of all boating fatalities happen because someone wasn’t wearing a life jacket.
Camp signup continues
Applications are still being accepted for the 26th annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp, June 21-26, at Messiah College in Grantham.
The camp is put on by the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and admission is limited to 32 qualified students ages 14 to 17.
For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com.
Students are instructed in ecology, aquatic biology, geology, hydrogeology, erosion and sediment control, ichthyology, riparian corridor protection, watershed management, entomology and more. Students also participate in a hands-on stream habitat improvement project.
There are 10 fishing sessions, casting and fishing instruction and fly-tying classes. Over 25 instructors, all experts in their field, teach the various classes.
License display pocketed
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission eliminated the requirement that anglers display fishing licenses where they can be seen. The angler still must at least carry the license and show it upon request of a waterways conservation officer.
This makes it more convenient for fisherfolks and fewer licenses may be lost.
Before this new rule, anglers standing in a stream or on a boat, could have passed a license check uninterrupted by a WCO with binoculars. With this new rule, a commission officer this week basically told me that when it goes into effect, “everybody will be checked.”
With that in mind, if like me you are comfortable pinning a license to your cap or vest, feel free to continue to do so. Many hunters still wear their backtags. Showing your fishing tag at a distance might save you some time.
