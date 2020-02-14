Outdoors: Saturday openers here to stay

Deer hunters who would prefer that the Pennsylvania Game Commission not repeat opening the firearms season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving may want to get used to just that.

It sounds like the approach is here to stay.

License sales were up, albeit slightly, before the Saturday opener on Thanksgiving weekend of 2019.

“Most commissioners felt that after talking to the hunters in their districts, there generally was more support than opposition, and the change would enable more hunters, especially youth and young adults, to hunt on opening day,” Board of Commissioners President Tim Layton said.

In fact, in the proposed schedule of hunting seasons for 2020, the statewide firearms season for deer is listed as starting on Saturday, Nov. 28, and its second day being Sunday, Nov. 29. The season would close Dec. 12.

Trout to go out

If it’s mid-February, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission trout stocking trucks are warming up at the Huntsdale hatchery.