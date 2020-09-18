Outdoors: Preparing for the real thing

After multiple false-casts (scheduling conflicts), I was finally able to take-in the one-day beginner fly-fishing class along Tulpehocken Creek in Reading offered by TCO Fly Shop.
They have a great shop in Boiling Springs, as you know.
Shane “Clem” Clemens did a masterful job of combining fundamentals, lots of info, and fun into the six hours. Sidekick Grant Bridges was my hands-on instructor when it came to casting.
It was probably the first time I’ve casted anything for that long a period and DID NOT snag a tree limb. Oh, there were plenty of trees around. But all that was on the end of the line, in this case, was a small ball of wool.
So, no trees or innocent passersby were harmed in the making of this band of would-be fly anglers.
With hunting seasons on the horizon, this fly-fishing primer leaves me anxious to find the time to cast my luck on real water. Casting the puff ball onto the ground in practice and all you catch is the occasional grass “carp.” That’s a jumbled knot around blades of grass too small to keep.
The first opportunity to catch fish on a fly rod for me could come next Friday on a half-day guided smallmouth trip on the Susquehanna and casting a few streamers.
How could it not be fun if I’m tying on streamers like Sexdungeon, Drunk & Disorderly or Viking midge?
Sunday hunts
As you continue to put your hunting season calendar together, remember that there will be three opportunities to hunt on Sundays this fall.
Sunday, Nov. 15: Archery
Sunday, Nov. 22: Bear
Sunday, Nov. 29: Firearms for deer
Livestream
A livestream elk camera is rolling on state game lands in, where else, Elk County.
The view takes in a field that the Pennsylvania Game Commission says is typically a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being livestreamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but also turkeys, deer and other wildlife.
The stream can be accessed at the home page of the commission’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button. The page also contains information on Pennsylvania’s elk, where to view them and provides a link to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors website, which provides all sorts of handy information for anyone visiting elk country.
The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera daily is late in the afternoon.
Pennsylvania’s elk hunting season got underway last Saturday, when 26 hunters were selected by lottery, spread out in nine zones within the state’s elk range. The season runs until next Saturday, Sept. 26.
The November general season is Nov. 2-7 with 26 hunters after bulls and 78 after antlerless elk.
The antlerless-only late season for 34 hunters will go Jan. 2-9, 2021.
No out-of-state CWD
Pennsylvanians hunting out of state are reminded that Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is a problem in this Commonwealth and there are limits to how much good luck you can bring home.
The importation of high-risk cervid parts has been prohibited from areas where CWD has been detected.
High-risk carcass parts from game like deer, elk, mule deer and moose must be removed before the rest is brought into Pennsylvania.
The parts ban affects hunters who take those animals in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming; as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan.
Successful hunters from those areas are allowed to bring in meat from any deer, elk, moose, mule deer or caribou, so long as the backbone is not present.
In Pennsylvania, the Game Commission has tested more than 96,000 wild, free-ranging whitetails and more than 1,400 elk for CWD since 2012. CWD has been found in 489 wild deer. It has not been detected in Pennsylvania’s elk herd.
More information on CWD and restrictions in Pennsylvania, check out www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD.
Stop rock snot
And you thought rusty crayfish and snakeheads were top of the invasive heap in the Ugly Bucket.
The invasive alga didymo, or “rock snot,” has turned up in the Quemahoning Creek in Somerset County. It can do severe ecological damage by smothering other organisms and does not present a public health hazard.
The concern is to keep the gunk from spreading.
Anglers and boaters are reminded that cleaning their gear is the easiest and most effective means to slow didymo. It takes only one live didymo cell to start a new colony of the alga.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission recommends that anglers allow exposed equipment to completely dry before entering new waters. After equipment is dry to the touch, allow it to dry another 48 hours. Thick and dense material such as life jackets or felt-soled wading gear will hold moisture longer, take longer to dry, and can be more difficult to clean.
Soaking equipment in hot water containing dishwashing detergent (2 cups of detergent for every 2.5 gallons of water) for 20 minutes or more also will kill didymo. If hot water is not available, a commercial hot-water car wash also makes a good location to wash boats, motors and trailers.
At the other end of the temperature range, freezing items solid for at least 24 hours is effective. If cleaning, drying or freezing is not practical, restrict the equipment’s use to a single waterway.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net and follow him on Twitter @Arrows2010.
