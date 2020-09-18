Outdoors: Preparing for the real thing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After multiple false-casts (scheduling conflicts), I was finally able to take-in the one-day beginner fly-fishing class along Tulpehocken Creek in Reading offered by TCO Fly Shop.

They have a great shop in Boiling Springs, as you know.

Shane “Clem” Clemens did a masterful job of combining fundamentals, lots of info, and fun into the six hours. Sidekick Grant Bridges was my hands-on instructor when it came to casting.

It was probably the first time I’ve casted anything for that long a period and DID NOT snag a tree limb. Oh, there were plenty of trees around. But all that was on the end of the line, in this case, was a small ball of wool.

So, no trees or innocent passersby were harmed in the making of this band of would-be fly anglers.

With hunting seasons on the horizon, this fly-fishing primer leaves me anxious to find the time to cast my luck on real water. Casting the puff ball onto the ground in practice and all you catch is the occasional grass “carp.” That’s a jumbled knot around blades of grass too small to keep.

The first opportunity to catch fish on a fly rod for me could come next Friday on a half-day guided smallmouth trip on the Susquehanna and casting a few streamers.