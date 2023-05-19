Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Executive Director Tim Schaeffer knocked on wood, telling the Mechanicsburg-North Rotary Club that it was phenomenal luck that there had been just one fatality on the water at this time of the year.

“On a Saturday morning, if this lights up,” Tim said holding his cellphone, “I know it must be (Law Enforcement) Col. Clyde Warner with some bad news.”

Outside after the meeting, Tim looked at his phone again. It lit up during his talk.

Within the hour, two anglers in a boat had gone over the Dock Street Dam on the Susquehanna at Harrisburg

One wearing a life jacket survived. They recovered the body of the other man, but no life jacket. It is unclear whether he had been wearing one.

National Safe Boating Week kicks off Saturday and runs through next Friday.

Since 2012, boaters in Pennsylvania have been required to wear life jackets on boats less than 16 feet in length and on any canoe, kayak or paddleboard from Nov. 1 through April 30.

Most boating accidents happen in the summer when more people are on the water, but a disproportionate number of fatalities happen when the water is cold, and the chances of survival dramatically drop.

While the number of accidents during the cold weather months have remained steady since the life jacket rule went into effect, fatalities have been cut in half.

Despite warming air temperatures, the water is still dangerously cold after April 30.

There have been cold water fatalities in the month of May. There were 21 deaths in the months of May from 2012-2022. Ten, nearly half of those deaths were attributed to cold water immersion or cold-water shock.

Just as important for life-jacket wear in general, 12 of those who died, over half, were not wearing jackets.

So, as a commissioner, I have asked the Boating Advisory Board and commission staff to look into extending the requirement to wear life jackets through Memorial Day to June 1.

As a board, commissioners have been willing to make hard decisions, and also to listen to anglers and boaters.

A memorable day to fish-for-free

By the way, the first of Pennsylvania’s two fish-for-free days is next Sunday, May 28.

Anyone, resident or non-resident, can fish that day without a license. All other fishing regulations for size and creel limit apply.

The other fish-for-free day in PA this year, when anglers have independence from the license requirement, will be Tuesday, July 4.

Hunting seasons set, doe licenses allocated

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has approved the antlerless deer license allocations and 2023-24 seasons.

There will be no substantive changes to white-tailed deer or wild turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons will open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season the Saturday closest to May 1.

About 1,095,000 antlerless deer licenses will be allocated statewide for 2023-24, which is up from the 948,000 licenses allocated for 2022-23.

About 9,000 more antlerless deer licenses (total 40,000) will be allocated to Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Cumberland County, over that of last season.

Antlerless licenses for 2023-24 go on sale alongside general licenses at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

Here is a sampling of the final 2023-24 hunting seasons and bag limits.

Spring gobbler (bearded bird only): May 4-31, 2024. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 4-18, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 20-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset. Black bear (statewide): Nov. 18, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20-21. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.

Deer, archery (antlered and antlerless; statewide): Sept. 30-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-17 and Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024.

Deer, antlerless muzzleloader (statewide): Oct. 14-21. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.

Deer, regular firearms (antlered and antlerless; statewide): Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9.

Deer, antlered or antlerless flintlock (statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024.

No hunting on Sundays with the exceptions of Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26.