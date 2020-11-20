Outdoors: Local bear hunter finds success

The statewide hunting season for black bears opens Saturday, but there is one less to look for in Huntingdon County.

Carl Goshorn, you know him as manager of the Cumberland County Conservation District, zipped a 149-pound bear on the last morning of the archery season, Nov. 7.

It is his first bear taken on property owned and hunted by members of “Just A Meer Deer Camp.”

Carl was hunting from a ladder treestand at 8:15 a.m. when, “The bear came in behind me and was five yards away at one point, and I had to wait until it turned and started walking away before I could shoot,” he says.

He made the 20-yard shot count with his Barnett crossbow.

It’s good to have friends at a time like that. Carl had camp buddies to help get the bear out of the woods, rocks and briers from high on Shade Mountain.

The new bear season across the state opens Saturday and includes the first-ever bear-hunting opportunity on Sunday, Nov. 22, and then Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.

