Outdoors: Local bear hunter finds success
Outdoors

Outdoors: Local bear hunter finds success

Carl Goshorn

Carl Goshorn, with his 149-pound black bear, taken by crossbow on the last day of Pennsylvania’s archery season for bears.

 submitted

The statewide hunting season for black bears opens Saturday, but there is one less to look for in Huntingdon County.

Carl Goshorn, you know him as manager of the Cumberland County Conservation District, zipped a 149-pound bear on the last morning of the archery season, Nov. 7.

It is his first bear taken on property owned and hunted by members of “Just A Meer Deer Camp.”

Carl was hunting from a ladder treestand at 8:15 a.m. when, “The bear came in behind me and was five yards away at one point, and I had to wait until it turned and started walking away before I could shoot,” he says.

He made the 20-yard shot count with his Barnett crossbow.

It’s good to have friends at a time like that. Carl had camp buddies to help get the bear out of the woods, rocks and briers from high on Shade Mountain.

The new bear season across the state opens Saturday and includes the first-ever bear-hunting opportunity on Sunday, Nov. 22, and then Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24.

Life jackets mandatory

It is now mandatory to wear a life jacket during these cold weather months while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe or kayak that is under way, and ends April 30.

This requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters.

Boating accident reports in the Keystone State indicate that nearly 80% of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. A great number of those happen between November and April.

On the water these days, wear clothing that continues to insulate when wet, like fleece, polypropylene or other synthetics. Take a fully charged cellphone and keep it in a waterproof bag or container.

If you are about to fall into cold water, cover your mouth and nose with your hands to reduce the likelihood of inhaling water. If possible, stay with the boat. Get back into it or climb on top of the boat.

Keep wood pests out

“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire …”

Anyone who burns wood for heat or cooking feels its warmth when cutting, then stacking, then carrying well before logs ever make it to the stove or fireplace. In so many ways!

Be mindful that when warmed by the task of finding it, especially if travel is involved, that you may be spreading invasive forest pests hidden in or on the firewood.

Firewood choice matters and we can all help slow the spread of tree-killing pests.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offers these tips for smart firewood handling:

  • Buy and burn locally cut firewood.
  • Burn all firewood brought from another area. Do not leave it. Do not take it with you.
  • Encourage friends and neighbors not to move firewood.
  • Any dry firewood brought into Pennsylvania must be kiln dried, heat treated, fumigated, and/or USDA certified.

Remember: Only you can prevent forest pests.

Gentleman hunter

I have a friend, Heather, who loves to talk about hunting, hiking and “anything else that allows me to escape from the hustle-bustle that life dishes out,” as she puts it.

So, when an elderly gentleman walked into the garage where she works, the topic naturally turned to hunting.

“I told him that I would love to get a recurve with enough pull to take it out for a traditional hunt,” Heather said. The gentleman shared stories of hunting adventures in his younger days and the Bear Kodiak recurve bow that he took along for most.

That afternoon, the gentleman hunter was back at Heather’s shop, Bear recurve in hand.

“This bow has been in a closet for over 20 years waiting for a new hunting partner, and you’re it. Merry Christmas,” he said to Heather.

It brought tears to her eyes.

She vowed to get a new string for the bow, and new arrows.

One more thing. “I will practice consistently so I can take it out for archery season next year,” Heather said, still “blown away by such kindness.”

Snapshots

  • The statewide rifle season for antlered and antlerless white-tailed deer, in Wildlife Management Units 4B and 5A, which include Cumberland and portions of surrounding counties, opens on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28. It includes Sunday hunting on Nov. 29 and continues to Saturday, Dec. 12. Some WMUs (like 5B) are antlered deer only on Nov. 28. Best to check your Digest of Regulations for specific criteria for your WMU.
  • As bear and deer seasons approach, I appreciate photos of successful hunters, especially when someone’s bear or first buck is included. Please consider sending photos like these to me at bjsmall@comcast.net.

Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.

Tree stand safety

• A hunter using a climbing stand should tie-in the safety rope or strap that pairs with the harness before beginning to climb.

Most safety ropes and straps have a sewn or knotted loop on one end, and the opposite end can be wrapped around the tree and through the loop, then cinched tightly. There’s often a separate loop, many times a carabiner loop held by a prussic knot, onto which to clip your safety harness.

Consult the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure proper installation and inspect your stand, harness and safety straps and lines before use.

With a climbing tree stand, move the safety rope or strap up the tree first, then tighten it, each time before moving the platform up the tree. If the rope is at or slightly above eye-level as you stand on the platform, you should have plenty of room to raise the platform to a higher standing position before moving the rope up the tree again before climbing. Also, make sure your foot platform and seat platform are tied together with a length of rope to ensure that the foot platform does not fall below your reach.

• With pre-installed hang-on stands — and especially ladder stands — the most-practical way to stay connected to the tree is through a safety line, commonly referred to by the brand name Lifeline, that hangs to the ground from above the platform.

Because the safety line is installed above the platform, the tree must be climbed first to install one, but other safety ropes or straps, along with your harness, can be used for installation. When installing a safety line at a hang-on stand, a linemen’s style belt can be worn while ascending the tree. A linemen’s belt might not be an option for many ladder stands, but a separate ladder and linemen’s belt could be used to install the safety line before the ladder stand is installed.

• When using a ladder stand, climbing stick or tree steps, make sure to maintain three points of contact (two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand) with each step.

