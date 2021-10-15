Outdoors: Learning lessons in bow season

The first weeks of the bow season in Pennsylvania for me have been highly successful.

It is the first season carrying a crossbow. So, all of its different accessories and techniques must be accommodated and dealt with.

Early on I showed up at an ambush site that was highly productive in previous bow and gun season. So, confidence was at a high level, even though I’ve been scouting and seeing deer on a trail camera in another section of the property.

Calm, cool, windless conditions were perfect, and the morning sun felt good.

I couldn’t have asked for much more from the first foray of the new season.

It was the perfect outing. Nothing happened.

I went home empty, and it was a productive learning session.

Maybe it was a hat, a bowstring release or even boots. I usually to forget something on that first day. It may cause me not to make it to the woods at all.

This year’s first day was different.

Unlike a few other opening days in the past, everything I needed if given the chance to make an accurate shot made it to the woods and up the tree with me.

A lot of hunters I know will tell you that the joy of deer hunting comes in the journey, pursuit, more than the kill; although drilling a Bullwinkle of a buck gets the heart to jackhammering like few other things in life spent standing up.

So, the early days of this season that runs the rut in mid-November, are a time for patience and reacclimating to catching the sunrise and the joy of lungs filled with brisk air tinged with the musky, earthy scent of a changing season.

Memories too, of hunts and bucks of earlier years will come back to mind.

To fellow bowbenders I wish luck, safe days, and the ability to pause and take in the moments.

Bear bits

Bear season for bowhunters starts today, opening what is a host of Yogi seasons.

Archery bear hunting is permitted in all wildlife management units (WMUs) today through Nov. 6. Cumberland County encompasses WMUs 4B and 5A.

The statewide muzzleloader bear season runs Oct. 16-23, while the statewide special firearms season for junior and senior license holders, mentored hunters ages 16 and under, active-duty military and certain disabled persons’ permit holders runs from Oct. 21-23.

The general statewide bear season is set for Nov. 20-23, including Sunday, Nov. 21.

Extended bear hunting is allowed in WMUs 4B, 5A and others from Nov. 27 through Dec. 4, including Sunday, Nov. 28.

Pennsylvania’s hunters took 3,608 black bears in the 2020 seasons. The record of 4,653 was set in 2019.

Hunters took bears in 59 of 67 counties and 22 of Pennsylvania’s 23 WMUs in 2020. Potter County led the state in bear harvest with 188. Nearby county harvests were Perry (36), Franklin (31), Adams (7), Cumberland (6).

Colorful warning

Hunters who don’t respect the Color Purple and go where they shouldn’t, will find that the law is gonna rain down!

Pennsylvania’s Purple Paint Law gives landowners the option of using purple paint, rather than signs, to post their properties and alert others that their lands are private. That means trespassing is not permitted.

Painted markings on various trees have to be within 100 feet of each other.

Landowners using purple paint must use vertical lines that are at least eight inches long and an inch wide. They must be painted three to five feet from the base of the tree.

You can find out more about this colorful new law on page 19 of the 2021-22 Hunting and Trapping Digest.

Bunnies in trouble

Wild and domestic rabbits in Pennsylvania are threatened by Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease (RHD).

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has issued an executive order prohibiting the import of any wild lagomorph. That is a group that include rabbits, hares and pikas. A pika is a small, mountain-dwelling mammal that looks as much like a big mouse as rabbit.

No part of a lagomorph, including meat, pelts, hides and carcasses from any state where RHDV2 has been detected may be brought into the Commonwealth.

To date, RHDV2 virus has not been detected in Pennsylvania.

The virus is often fatal and results in large, localized mortality. It can easily spread between domestic and wild populations.

RDHV2 is highly contagious, no specific treatment is available, and it cannot infect humans.

Anyone who finds two or more dead rabbits or hares in one location with an unknown cause of death is advised not to touch or disturb those animals. Instead, they should contact their local PGC office.

The number at the Southcentral Region Office in Huntingdon is 814-643-1831.

Fish and Boat seeks WCOs

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is looking for a few good women and men for the 25th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees.

Trainees will become seasonal WCOs with the opportunity to be promoted to permanent WCO positions as they become available. Seasonal WCOs will work full-time, 40 hours each week from about March to October of each year.

The Commonwealth will accept applications until October 21 and applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, visit the Pennsylvania employment website at www.employment.pa.gov. The class of trainees is expected to report for training in Summer of 2022 and graduate in the summer of 2023.

Trainees will undergo an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria: Pennsylvania residency; possess a valid driver’s license; be at least 21 years of age; high school graduate or GED; and pass a criminal history background check.

For more information visit the WCO recruitment page at www.fishandboat.com.

