Outdoors: Hunting season dates up for approval

In wildlife protection, 103 full-time state game wardens, assisted by 247 deputy wardens, were active across the state in 2020. Of the commission’s 134 warden districts, 31 were vacant. On average, each full-time warden was responsible for covering more than 400 square miles.

During fiscal year 2019-20, wardens issued just over 6,000 warnings, which represents almost one warning for each citation. The success rate of cases prosecuted by wardens was 96.6%.

Over 221,231 pheasants were stocked, and they were hunted by 49,613 adults and 13,220 juniors. Sales of pheasant permits were 13% higher than in 2017 when they were initiated.

A bill in the Legislature would allow the commission to shift the sale of antlerless licenses from the counties to the online licensing system.

In his report, Fish and Boat Commission Executive Tim Schaeffer said the commission saw a 20% increase in fishing license sales in 2020, which was even higher than the national average of 14%. Pennsylvania now has over 980,000 licensed anglers, the most since 1995.

The commission’s launch permits, which are required to use both commission and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources facilities, saw a 36% increase in 2020, for a total of 166,000 active permits.