Outdoors: Hunting from above has advantages but can be dangerous

As the years continue to pile up ...

In golf, I’ve earned the right (lived long enough) to play from the shorter, senior tees.

I’ve also backed away from dreaming about running a second marathon and find distances like the 13.1-mile Hellbender Half Marathon two weeks ago to be all the challenge I need.

As what little hair remains continues to turn silver, now as much as ever is the time to listen to what the body says and allow my heart and head to have a say in adjusting to the creep of age.

In the deer woods, last year was the first for toting a crossbow instead of a compound. It had become tougher to get the necessary compound practice before the season. It’s not that lately I was missing shots at deer. I’ve missed deer since the first time out with stick and string.

The expandable broadhead that found the seven-point buck last November was sure death in a minute or two, and to me, the season and that hunt were not diminished one iota because it ended by crossbow.

Throwing death from above has always been my strategy. With bow or rifle in nearly five decades of deer hunting, I have not shot a deer while I was hunting on the ground.

At dinner recently, a hunting friend talked about his standing on solid ground last season, playing the wind and terrain just right, and making a 12-yard shot on a really good buck.

But the advantages of hunting high are many.

Like a lot of treestand hunters, I’ve waited in ambush on permanent wooden platforms, ladder stands, hang-on stands and (my favorite) climbing stands.

Mobility means flexibility and its essential for reacting to changing deer movement and conditions.

They say that of hunters who leave the ground, one in three will have an “episode,” a scary near-fall, or will actually hit the ground.

I’ve had two close calls and am glad to be able to write about them.

The first perilous moment came when trying to attach the platform of a ladder stand to a tree that had smooth bark. The slightest shift in weight caused the platform, with me near the top of the ladder, to twist and begin to slide around the trunk. Luckily it was not enough to eject me, and not enough that I couldn’t hop it back to a more secure connection. I reconsidered using that tree.

The other, more precarious predicament came from taking shortcuts during what I assumed to be little more than a quick check with a climbing stand, of the next day’s ambush tree. I wasn’t going to stay long and so did not have a safety belt, my cellphone and other items. So, I didn’t think to tether together the top and bottom sections of the climbing stand before going up.

When the foot section of the stand decided it wanted to go home first and slid to the ground, I was left sitting on the seat section, dangling feet and quite the rush.

Leaning forward to reach for the tree from a seated position in attempt to hug the tree and shimmy down would break leverage that kept the seated section in place.

I was 30 then and thought my way through it. It involved standing up on the seat portion and hugging my way down. Hunting in that woodlot in later years, I often glanced over at that same tree and gave thanks I was able to walk out of there.

If the next few minutes had gone horribly wrong that day, it might have taken them a while to find me.

I’m not proud of such a colossal loss of judgment on multiple points and taking the process of setting up for granted. Since then, I may be obsessive in my pre-trip checks.

I’ve survived and been lucky not to have had injurious equipment failures, which are sometimes preventable. Other times they are just bad luck.

I’ve interviewed portable treestand hunters who, for no fault of their own, took unexpected elevator rides to the ground, where pins in ankles, sutures, painkillers and plastic casts were the next stop.

I like to climb into my ambush spot before sun-up. But in recent years, it’s become more strenuous to haul the climbing stand, bow or rifle, and backpack in and out of the woods, during darkness at the edges of each hunting day.

Then, there is the requisite good luck, focus, patience and coordination it takes every second of ascending and descending with at least three points of contact with the tree at all times.

So, I’ve been getting advice about safe and sturdy ladder stands. The part about being sure there is tree bark that provides friction and solid contact I already know about.

I look forward to carrying a lesser load into the woods and an easier climb. There can also be less noise and scent disturbance in the deer woods, which can work to my advantage.

My body is telling me to take an easier way in and up, and I hear it.

In the least, I may settle for a hang-on stand, to maintain my hunter’s high and still ease the climb.

I may be nodding to Father Time, but I’m not bowing.

Who is with me?