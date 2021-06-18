Outdoors: Hunter-trapper courses make a return

Hunters! We’ve passed a key milestone on the way to next days out.
Licenses for the 2021-22 seasons are available now (got mine this week) and in July, the next big step is applying for antlerless deer permits.
The new license year begins July 1. General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each cost $20.97 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.97 for nonresidents.
Resident senior hunters and furtakers ages 65 and older can purchase one-year licenses for $13.97, or lifetime licenses for $51.97. For $101.97, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.
For specifics about licenses and upcoming seasons, visit www.pgc.pa.gov.
HTEC on tap
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is offering limited in-person Hunter-Trapper Education Courses. Completion of the HTEC is required for anyone to get their first license.
For more information and to register, go to pgc.pa.gov under "Education."
The courses will be offered at the Greencastle Sportsmans Club at 3260 Sportsman’s Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26. Students must bring their own lunch and drinks to the free course. For more information, contact Ronnie Hoffman at 717-360-6658. All registrants must be at least 11 years of age by the day of the course.
HTEC will also be offered at Big Spring Fish & Game on Steelesville Road in Newville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. As of June 5, masks must be worn. Registrants must be at least 11 on the day of the course. Instructor is John G. Fetchkan, 814-643-1831.
Another course will be offered at Shippensburg Fish & Game on McClays Mill Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. As of June 11, masks were required for this event. Registrants must be at least 11 on the day of the course. Instructor is John G. Fetchkan, 814-643-1831.
Opposes 6-pack o’ permits
A reader wrote to object to a change in regulations that increases the number of antlerless deer permits a hunter can get.
“I read an article that the Game Commission is allowing hunters to get six antlerless deer licenses this hunting season. A little ridiculous in my eyes.
“However, my question is, does that mean we will be able to shoot six deer? I sent a post to the Game Commission for an explanation and of course I got no reply,” the reader asked.
“If this is true, I guess the Game Commission wants to eradicate the deer herd. My husband and I hunt every year, and in our WMU (4A) the deer herd is very low.
“If this passes, what do we have to look forward to?”
Here is the item from the Pennsylvania Game Commission that appeared in mid-April.
“Meanwhile, hunters will now be able to hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. Game commissioners adopted a measure that removes the three-license limit for antlerless deer hunters statewide.
“Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses.
“There is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year. As long as licenses remain available, and a hunter holds fewer than six unfilled antlerless licenses, the hunter can purchase another.”
A 5th DMA
A fifth Disease Management Area has been put up, this one in Warren County, to contain chronic wasting disease recently found in a captive deer at a hunting preserve there.
DMA 2 was established in 2012 and covers 7,744 square miles. It includes all or parts of Cumberland, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Clearfield, Dauphin, Franklin Fulton, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Somerset, Union and Westmoreland counties.
DMA 1 was established in 2012 when CWD first appeared in Pennsylvania, at a deer farm in New Oxford, Adams County. That DMA was dissolved five years later when no further trace of CWD was discovered.
Since high-risk cervid parts can’t be removed from a DMA, successful hunters can’t transport whole deer outside the DMA. Hunters can take deer they harvest to a processor within the DMA, and the processor can properly dispose of the high-risk parts. Hunters can also dispose of high-risk parts in trash that is destined for a landfill or quarter the animal and leave the high-risk parts at the kill site. The meat, antlers (free of brain material) and other low-risk parts then can be transported outside the DMA.
Much more information on CWD is available at www.pgc.pa.gov/CWD.
Snapshots
• Anglers in Pennsylvania can celebrate their independence from license requirements on the second Fish-for-Free Day in 2021, offered by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission on July 4. All fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply. Find complete fishing regulations by using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or the PFBC website, fishandboat.com.
• The Game Commission has extended the reporting deadline for turkey harvests. Turkey hunters can report by going to www.pgc.pa.gov; calling 1-800-838-4431; or mailing one of the postage-paid report cards in the digest of regulations.
