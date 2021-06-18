Outdoors: Hunter-trapper courses make a return

HTEC will also be offered at Big Spring Fish & Game on Steelesville Road in Newville, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14. As of June 5, masks must be worn. Registrants must be at least 11 on the day of the course. Instructor is John G. Fetchkan, 814-643-1831.

Another course will be offered at Shippensburg Fish & Game on McClays Mill Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 21. As of June 11, masks were required for this event. Registrants must be at least 11 on the day of the course. Instructor is John G. Fetchkan, 814-643-1831.

Opposes 6-pack o’ permits

A reader wrote to object to a change in regulations that increases the number of antlerless deer permits a hunter can get.

“I read an article that the Game Commission is allowing hunters to get six antlerless deer licenses this hunting season. A little ridiculous in my eyes.

“However, my question is, does that mean we will be able to shoot six deer? I sent a post to the Game Commission for an explanation and of course I got no reply,” the reader asked.

“If this is true, I guess the Game Commission wants to eradicate the deer herd. My husband and I hunt every year, and in our WMU (4A) the deer herd is very low.