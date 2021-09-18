Outdoors: Getting doe and digital licenses

Need another doe permit, or two or three?

Monday was the first day antlerless deer licenses are available over-the-counter statewide.

Earlier this week, 7,800 antlerless deer licenses were still available from an allocation of 31,000 for Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Cumberland County. WMU 4B, which also has part of Cumberland, was sold out.

Over-the-counter antlerless license sales are handled only by county treasurers, and while this round of antlerless license application continues to be called the “over-the-counter sales” round, applications during this round now are accepted by mail, as well.

If you are mailing in applications in this round, follow a procedure that’s similar to earlier mail-in rounds. License applications for any WMU may be sent in an official pink envelope to any participating county treasurer, a list of which is found on Page 29 of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.

A hunter can make multiple applications during this round and may mail up to three applications in the same envelope.