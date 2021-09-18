Outdoors: Getting doe and digital licenses

Need another doe permit, or two or three?
Monday was the first day antlerless deer licenses are available over-the-counter statewide.
Earlier this week, 7,800 antlerless deer licenses were still available from an allocation of 31,000 for Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Cumberland County. WMU 4B, which also has part of Cumberland, was sold out.
Over-the-counter antlerless license sales are handled only by county treasurers, and while this round of antlerless license application continues to be called the “over-the-counter sales” round, applications during this round now are accepted by mail, as well.
If you are mailing in applications in this round, follow a procedure that’s similar to earlier mail-in rounds. License applications for any WMU may be sent in an official pink envelope to any participating county treasurer, a list of which is found on Page 29 of the 2021-22 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest.
A hunter can make multiple applications during this round and may mail up to three applications in the same envelope.
Each hunter now may hold up to six active antlerless licenses at a time. So, hunters who applied for and received a license in each the initial round of sales, and the first and second “unsold license” rounds, will have three when over-the-counter sales begin. That’s the most any hunter could have before Sept. 13. Those hunters can purchase three more after Sept. 13 to reach their personal limit. Then, as they harvest deer and report the harvests through HuntFishPA, they can purchase additional licenses (if licenses remain available) to get back to their personal limit of six.
To check the availability of antlerless licenses, go online to huntfish.pa.gov or click on the Antlerless Deer Licenses link on the homepage at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Hunting licenses go digital
Pennsylvania hunters can now download and carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper ones.
Paper harvest tags must still be carried and used at the appropriate time.
Hunters and trappers who already purchased 2021-22 licenses can download PDF copies by logging in to their profiles on HuntFishPA and accessing their purchase history. I now have mine on my smartphone.
Those who buy licenses in the future will be emailed PDF versions of their licenses. This applies if they buy licenses online or at issuing agents. Harvest tags will not be emailed.
“Downloading your digital licenses and permits to your mobile device guarantees you’ll never leave them at home,” said Deana Vance, director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) Bureau of Automated Technology Services.
Bowhunting tidbits
We hope to be flingin’ sticks two weeks from today, on the first day of the archery season for deer in Pennsylvania.
The 2021-22 statewide archery season runs Oct. 2 to Nov. 13, continues on Sunday, Nov. 14, then goes Nov. 15-19. It comes back in Dec. 27 and goes through Jan. 17.
Here are a few bowhunting tidbits to mark the new season.
- Pennsylvania held its first statewide archery season in 1951; this year’s hunt is the 71st in a row.
- The state’s first archery season drew a little more than 5,500 participants. In 2020, a record 373,700 archery licenses were sold.
- The National Deer Association calculates that from 2017-2019, archers in the 13-state Northeast region took one-third of the deer harvested.
- Bowhunters may use illuminated nocks for arrows and bolts, but transmitter-tracking arrows are illegal.
- Each hunter has a unique Sportsman’s Equipment ID number. Hunters can find their number in their HuntFishPA online profile or on their printed license.
- The commission’s free online course shows tree stand safety, and safe and ethical shot placement. Find it at www.pgc.pa.gov under “Pennsylvania Archery Safety Course.”
Changes at Kings Gap
Changes are coming to provide more opportunities for hikers and hunters at Kings Gap.
Changes to the Commonwealth’s hunting seasons over the past few years have caused confusion for many users of the 2,600-acre Kings Gap Environmental Education Center. This year, changes will be instituted to help make the regulations and hunting areas more understandable for both hunters and other. This season, 2,406 acres will be open to all hunting.
To provide for more hiking opportunities during the hunting seasons, the Pine Plantation and Forest Pools Areas (138 acres) of the center will be limited to deer archery hunting only. In addition, the center’s 56-acre Mansion Area is closed to all hunting.
This furthers the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (DCNR) goal to balance the biodiversity needs of the center with the recreational needs of its users.
Find more information about Kings Gap and Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks on the DCNR website, www.dcnr.pa.gov.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.