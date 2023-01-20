Outdoors: Game commission seeking turkey sightings for study efforts

I remember Saturdays with best buddy Jerry burning boot leather together, hunting fall turkeys out of his parents’ cabin up the hill from Fort Loudon.

I remember the lung-busting hikes and comradeship that was more about days with a friend than shooting big birds. I don’t remember ever really getting within shooting distance of a turkey.

My most vivid memories of wild turkeys come from bow season for deer and in a treestand in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which encompasses some of this region.

I like to get into my ambush position before the sun comes up, and so it was quite the thrill on a cool fall morning as darkness turned to shadows, that a large, huddled figure began to take shape, and then raised its wings wide, lunged downward, and with a loud “Whoosh!” worked them to swoop out of there.

I can’t be sure which was more startled, the turkey or the hunter.

I think I found droppings under the tree later in the morning when I was preparing to leave the woods. I stand by the claim they belonged to the shocked turkey.

Another day’s amazement was being able to count them, “21, 22, 24, 25” as they crossed the creek single-file.

These experiences came in a WMU where for years there hasn’t been enough turkeys to warrant a season. It has been closed to fall turkey hunting.

Now, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is asking for our help with finding turkey flocks to trap for ongoing turkey projects.

The commission is encouraging Pennsylvanians to report the location of any turkey flocks they see between now and March 15. Information is being collected online at https://pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey.

Visitors to the commission’s webpage at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov, will be asked to provide the date of the sighting, the location and the type of land (public, private or unknown) where birds were seen, among other things.

Game Commission crews will visit sites to assess them for the potential to trap turkeys. Turkeys will not be moved; they’ll simply be leg banded and released on site. In four Wildlife Management Units, some also will be outfitted with GPS transmitters, then released back on site to be monitored over time.

Trapping turkeys during winter is part of ongoing population monitoring, as well as a large-scale turkey study.

Just like the last three winters, the Game Commission will put leg bands on male turkeys statewide.

These studies are being done in partnership with Penn State University and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wildlife Futures Program.

The population and movement portion of that work is looking at how landscape and weather impact hen nest rates, nest success, poult survival, predation, habitat use and movement.

The disease portion of the study is examining how disease prevalence varies based on landscape and impacts on survival and nesting rates of hens of different ages. This is accomplished by collecting blood, tracheal, feces and skin from turkeys that receive backpack-style transmitters at the time of capture.

The study will continue next winter for both males and females, and continue through 2025 for hens; so that in the end, the commission will monitor more than 400 females and more than 200 males.

YBAC show March 18

The Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Association (YBAC) Outdoor Show will feature a plethora of hunting, fishing and recreational items, at the St. Patrick Parish Activity Center, 85 Marsh Drive in Carlisle, Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Seminars will be about Ducks Unlimited, monster catfish, history of fly fishing, hunting and fishing family tradition, and smallmouths on the fly. There will be fly casting and bird dog hunting demos.

All levels of fly-fishing instruction will be offered in the morning.

There will also be vendors, guide services, conservation groups, artists, craftsmen, activities for kids, food, raffles and door prizes.

Admission is $3 for adults, and free for children younger than 12, first responders and active military.

Bullet points

Just the bear facts! During these cold winter months, mama black bears are hibernating and huddling with cubs born in early January. The commission says the average litter size is three cubs. Bear milk has a fat content of nearly 30 percent and may be the highest of any land mammal. After about six weeks, cubs’ eyes are open, and they walk in about two more weeks. They leave the den at three months old and weaned by seven months old. Learn more about Pennsylvania black bears at https://bit.ly/3ClQdN3

Special deliveries of trout eggs are hatching Pennsylvania’s Trout in the Classroom program for this year. Locally, PATIC is supported by dedicated teachers, school leadership, parents, local businesses and program partners. This year, 413 classrooms are participating statewide. PATIC is made possible through a partnership between the Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The NRA Great American Outdoor Show returns to the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Feb. 4-12. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The show features over 1,000 exhibitors covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. There is also a full schedule of speaking events, archery competitions, celebrity appearances, seminars, demonstrations and more. For more information, visit

