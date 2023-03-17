It looks like the prices of some fishing licenses and permits will be going up slightly for next year.

At a special meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), we commissioners voted unanimously to increase the Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, by $2.50 each in 2024.

Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors and tourists.

If approved, revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.9 million annually for the commission’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.

This would be only the second time in the last almost 20 years that fees have been increased.

Through these modest fee adjustments, the commission is keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect.

The goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs and facilities, such as fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas that deliver quality recreation throughout the Commonwealth.

While the commission is authorized to set fees and the proposed fee adjustments were given preliminary approval by the board, it will be presented during a public hearing and given final approval by the board. After final board approval, the fee adjustments will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for its review.

The date for the public hearing will be announced soon, more than likely coinciding with the commission’s quarterly meeting on April 24.

Here comes trout season

The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will be next Saturday, March 25, and the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season is Saturday, April 1.

Fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters now to the opening day of trout season, with the exception of the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.

Preseason trout stockings are winding down and volunteers are welcome to help stock trout.

There were some slight changes in the delivery schedule to Big Spring Creek.

For Cumberland County preseason and in-season stockings, streams to receive trout, dates, meeting places and times are listed here:

Big Spring Creek: April 10, Newville Post Office at noon; and May 10 (postponed).

Doubling Gap Lake: April 6, Meet at Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Fuller Lake: April 6, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Green Spring Creek: May 10, Newville Post Office, 9:30 a.m.

Laurel Lake: April 6, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; May 5 and Nov. 14, Laurel Lake, 9:30 a.m.

Middle Spring Creek: April 10, Newville P.O., 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Creek: April 5, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; May 5, Laurel Lake, 9:30 a.m.

Opossum Creek: April 13, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Yellow Breeches Creek: April 28, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m., and April 19, May 9, Boiling Springs Post Office, 9:30 a.m., (stocked trout water); May 3, Boiling Springs Post Office, 9:30 a.m. (catch and release artificial lures only).

Hunting up for debate

As Pennsylvania legislators consider moving the Saturday opener of deer season back to the first Monday after Thanksgiving, and adding more Sundays to the hunting schedule, readers are reacting.

Paul E. Junkins of Mechanicsburg, who holds a senior adult life license, writes, “Rifle deer season since the start of the season was moved to Saturday after Thanksgiving, has been ruined for many. The last couple of years, I have participated in every Saturday opener and I have not seen any deer to actually shoot at. In fact, local areas near my cabin in Mifflin County have had very little shooting with practically nothing after noontime. I am not sure why, but the hunting has become very boring and uneventful.”

Paul thinks there is too much archery hunting, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission should cut back on the number of days allowed for archery hunting to allow deer to get back to their daily routines and habits.

“By moving the opener to Saturday, they have completely ruined the camp life that existed prior to the change. I was part of a hunting camp which was built in 1983 and the weekend before was always a ceremonial weekend shared by a total of 13 hunters. This has all disappeared and has now been reduced to just my son and I.”

Paul says he is concerned for small businesses that have lost needed revenue on the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Want to chime in? Hit my email.

HTEC at Carlisle

Free Hunter-Trapper Education Courses (HTEC) are coming onto the schedule through the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

HTEC will be offered at Carlisle Fish and Game on Sunday, May 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lunch is free. Carlisle Fish and Game is at 1421 West Trindle Road, Carlisle, in the basement of the white barn as you enter club grounds.

This six-hour training class is required by law for all first-time hunters and trappers, regardless of age, before they can buy a license. Registrants must pass a certification exam at the end of the class to complete the training. To prepare for class, read chapters 1, 4, 5 and 9 located at “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” at www.hunter-ed.com.

HTEC covers responsible hunting behavior, firearms basics and safety, wildlife conservation and management, outdoor safety and survival, hunting techniques, trapping and furtaking basics, and hunting safety.

The HTEC training certificate is recognized throughout North America.

Parents are encouraged to attend with their children.

You can check for locations and dates for other courses and sign up at www.pgc.pa.gov under Education.