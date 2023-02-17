So, the whistle pig at Gobbler’s Knob saw his shadow and thinks we will have six more weeks of winter.

No matter. We’re about to swing into a big spring tradition.

The adult trout stocking schedule is out.

All Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout stocked into Cumberland County waters, are coming from the Huntsdale hatchery.

The commission will stock 3.2 million adult trout statewide throughout the 2023 season. Co-operative nurseries will add another 1 million trout.

The statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will be Saturday, March 25, and the statewide Opening Day of Trout Season is Saturday, April 1.

Anglers must know that fishing is not permitted on lakes and streams designated as stocked trout waters from Feb. 21 to the opening day of trout season, with the exception of the Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, unless waters are included in the Stocked Trout Waters Open to Year-Round Fishing program.

Volunteers are welcome to help stock trout. Please keep the safety of commission staff and other volunteers in mind and obey traffic laws while following stocking vehicles.

As work continues in Boiling Springs to repair the dam and improve conditions at Children’s Lake, that iconic piece of water will not be ready for spring trout stocking.

For Cumberland County preseason and in-season stockings, stream to receive trout, dates, meeting places and times are listed here.

Big Spring Creek: Postponed dates—March 11, April 10 and May 10.

Doubling Gap Lake: March 15 and April 6, Meet at Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Fuller Lake: March 9 and April 6, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Green Spring Creek: Feb. 21, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; May 10, Newville Post Office, 9:30 a.m.

Laurel Lake: March 9 and April 6, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; May 5 and Nov. 14, Laurel Lake, 9:30 a.m.

Middle Spring Creek: March 11, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; April 10, Newville P.O., 9:30 a.m.

Mountain Creek: March 14 and April 5, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.; May 5, Laurel Lake, 9:30 a.m.

Opossum Creek: Feb. 23 and April 13, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m.

Yellow Breeches Creek: March 24 and April 28, Huntsdale, 9:15 a.m., and March 4, April 19, May 9, Boiling Springs Post Office, 9:30 a.m., (stocked trout water); Feb. 28 and May 3, Boiling Springs Post Office, 9:30 a.m. (catch and release artificial lures only).

Doe slips made easy

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given preliminary approval to a new process for obtaining antlerless deer licenses.

Earlier this month, a new law took effect that enables all license-issuing agents to sell antlerless deer licenses, meaning hunters in the 2023-24 license year will be able to purchase them online or anywhere licenses are sold.

A final vote is scheduled for the board’s April meeting.

There would be no application by mail.

Antlerless licenses would go on sale during the first day of license sales, the fourth Monday in June.

Only residents could apply initially.

Application by nonresidents wouldn’t begin until the second Monday in July.

A hunter could get only one license in the first round.

A second round would begin the fourth Monday of July (Residents and nonresidents would be eligible).

A hunter could get a second license in the second round for any WMU where tags are available.

Unsold licenses would be available in subsequent rounds.

Monday, Sunday hunting on tap

When the Pennsylvania General Assembly returns to session later this month, our elected officials could be looking at several hunting and wildlife-related bills.

State Rep. Brian Smith (R-Punxsutawney) plans to introduce legislation to return the opening day of antlered deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving.

State Sen. Dan Laughlin (R-Erie) supports the current Saturday opener. He plans to introduce a bill in the Senate to give the Game Commission the authority to implement additional Sunday hunting. Hunters now have three Sunday opportunities, one in each of the archery deer, bear and the firearms deer seasons.

State Rep. Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery) would like to propose a resolution to authorize a study on the “current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors” in Pennsylvania. She thinks a study will help state entities better protect wildlife and residents.

Similar resolutions during two previous legislative sessions for the Commonwealth with far too many roadkills, did not make it to the House floor.

At least a dozen other states have acted on wildlife corridors, strips of natural habitat that link wildlife populations that are otherwise separated by roads, farmland, and other man-made obstacles.

Waterfowl briefing March 9

Hunters and members of waterfowl organizations are invited to virtually attend the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Annual Waterfowl Briefing, which will be streamed live via the agency’s Facebook page, on Thursday, March 9, at 1 p.m. The briefing will be recorded, and a link will be available to view online at www.pgc.pa.gov.