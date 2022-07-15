Outdoors: Fingerlings arrive at renovated YBAC nursery

About 36,000 fingerling trout splashed into the watery raceways at the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association Wednesday morning.

Next spring, they should be grown enough for release into the Yellow Breeches Creek and available at area fishing derbies.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) raised the fingerlings at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery in Cumberland County and pumped them into waters at the recently renovated YBAC nursery on Martin Road in Carlisle.

YBAC raises 32,000-35,00 trout each year, ranking it in the top five among cooperative nurseries statewide. The network of about 150 co-ops – all run by dedicated volunteers – stock 1 million trout each year.

The nursery was in need of some critical tender loving care, when after 45 years, the top two layers of blocks in two raceways that were not fully re-enforced had buckled near where they met the lower layers and appeared on the verge of collapse.

The original, bottom three blocks of the two raceways were holding up for the most part, but it was clear that about 500 feet of the two top layers and some of the corners had to be replaced.

The PFBC was instrumental in helping the YBAC capture the funding necessary to rebuild its aging and deteriorating trout rearing raceways.

State Sen. Mike Regan (R-Cumberland and York counties), came through with $100,000 for the project through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Sen. Regan was at the YBAC nursery Wednesday to help welcome its newest tenants.

With funding for repairs secured, the raceways had to be emptied. In spring 2021, 36,000 fish were stocked because the nursery couldn’t keep any. An additional 9,000 trout that would have been held over for stocking that fall and winter, were released as well.

The early work was finished by Memorial Day 2021. YBAC volunteers did a lot of the work, painting everything and making new frames for fresh netting that goes over the raceways to keep the birds out.

For more info on the YBAC, go to www.ybacnursery.org

Elk applications underway

The period for hunters in Pennsylvania to apply for antlerless deer licenses is underway while supplies last.

The application period for the elk hunts is now through July 31. Online applications can be made at www.huntfish.pa.gov for the elk license drawing and to check the status of your application.

There will be three elk seasons.

The archery season will be Sept. 10-24 (14 antlered, 15 antlerless).

General season will be Oct. 31-Nov. 5 (31 antlered, 70 antlerless).

Late season will be Dec. 31-Jan. 7, 2023 (15 antlered, 33 antlerless).

Each application costs $11.97, applying for all three seasons would be a total of $35.91.

The annual drawing for elk licenses will take place Aug. 20 during the Elk Expo at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. Successful applicants who provide a phone number or email will be notified promptly and others will be notified by postal mail.

Applicants can only be drawn for one season/tag per year. If you applied for all three seasons and were drawn for the archery season, your applications for the general and late seasons would be instantly removed and you would be awarded bonus points for those seasons (1 point per season).

Best of luck having your application drawn. Better luck when in Penn’s Woods making it count.

Take turkey notes

The Pennsylvania Game Commission asking for the public’s help in noting turkeys during the Pennsylvania Wild Turkey Sighting Survey, now through Aug. 31.

Turkey sightings can be reported through the Game Commission’s website pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/TurkeyBroodSurvey. The mobile app is no longer available.

Above-average reproductive success last summer (3.1 poults per hen), coupled with more conservative fall 2021 turkey hunting seasons allowed for higher turkey survival into the 2022 spring breeding season.

Reproductive success in surrounding states for 2021 was less than 3.0 poults per hen.