Outdoors: Finding wildlife in small spaces

It is little more than a narrow slit of woods between an older neighborhood of ranch-style homes and the backside of a strip of vacant business space now dark and quiet.

To someone who looks at nature and sees wildlife, the cover and concealment in those 150 yards or so makes for ideal critter habitat.

The deep drainage is blanketed with dead leaves and protected by trees on both sides down the length of it. The gully gets narrow where brushy, invasive growth has gone untouched.

People tend to overlook such patches, thinking of them as useless; that its only saving grace is as a wooded partition between the noise and movements of nearby human life-forms.

If it had been in my backyard growing up, there would have been great adventures in such vast wilderness.

There would be countless critters to collect and study before letting them go. Trees to climb, and rocks and logs to turn over, all the while, keeping an eye out for bears.

Oh, and when it rained, my mother would be grateful to have a mud room.

Hardly a day would go by that I would not be exploring that narrow slit of woods.

In reality, it’s not in my backyard and is a good pace from any mud room. But I still checked it out, unarmed, in the waning days of deer season.

My wife claims that I can spot a squirrel from 200 yards and see a deer in a tangle as we drive by it. Yet, I go to the pantry and if I remember what it is I went there for, I cannot seem to find it a couple feet away.

But there he was in that drainage as I passed by on my daily run.

The small-racked 8-point buck was bedded for an afternoon respite and calmly turned his head to look at me standing 20 feet above him.

Hunters in the days of November and December attest that whitetails can very easily stay hidden, and in his winter coat, this buck blended really well into his leafy bed.

I stepped back, resumed running so as not to disturb him, then quietly circled back to take a smart-photo.

The buck never got up. He didn’t have to.

I won’t be exploring his space any further.

My guess is that folks living in the old neighborhood, and employees (if there had been any) in those now-abandoned businesses, would have no clue that the young buck was down there.

That’s good.

We’ve taken and wasted so much land where wild things used to roam, that a young buck should be entitled to a narrow slit of woods.

Quiet season

The recent firearms seasons for deer and other game in Pennsylvania renewed questions about how changes might have affected hunter travel and time in Penn’s Woods.

How have hunters adjusted their Thanksgiving holiday schedules in order to get to camp and be ready for the Saturday opening day? After three special days, what are impressions of hunting on Sunday? Did it create added opportunity?

Are antler restrictions working? Should fewer hunters be allowed to use crossbows?

With a seven-point buck in the freezer from the archery season, for me there was less pressure during the firearms season to get meat for the coming year.

Still, with an unfilled antlerless tag and enjoying the new crossbow experience, there was anticipation that did not pan out.

The statewide late season for antlered and antlerless deer for flintlock and archery hunters kicks off Monday, Dec. 27 and continues to Jan. 17, 2022.

Eagle eyes on!

Both live-streaming, 24/7 cameras are turned on and giving us up-to-the-second glimpses of activity in two popular bald eagle nests.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s live-streaming Eagle Cam on a nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover, is up and running again. It can be found at Hdontap.com.

Near Hays in Pittsburgh, the camera is operational, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org.

Eggs typically appear in mid-February. Until then, prospective parent eagles are making drop-in appearances at the nests in the early days of December. Action picks up in January when finishing touches are made to their stick-woven nurseries.

There were reports that a great-horned owl created quite a stir by dropping in on the Codorus nest in November.

Stay tuned.

Bullet points

• Fishing licenses and permits for the 2022 seasons are available at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website at www.fishandboat.com, on a smartphone using the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents. The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2022 is still $22.97.

• Kurt A.T. Bodling is the new director of the Appalachian Trail Museum’s Research Library. Bodling lives in Dillsburg with his wife, Ann, and was Rare Books Librarian at the State Library in Harrisburg.

Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.

