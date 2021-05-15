Outdoors: Finding greener pastures

I know it’s fool’s folly to think you can figure out a Pennsylvania whitetail much beyond picking up its pattern and knowing its biology. There are lessons to learn in the deer woods, and for a hunter at the whims of an old goat in a pretty coat, class is always in session.

At the new area, exploration has moved from close study of satellite images to scouting on-foot, noting sign or lack of it, and strategic trail camera postings. All of it is standard preparation.

Deer are there. I’ve gotten mostly rough-coated antlerless deer on camera in the few short weeks of monitoring. The bucks are beginning to swell round knobs where points will be in the fall.

Settling into a new hunting theater is a crapshoot that can sort itself out with time in the woods, if the hunter is willing to be flexible and see discovery as homework, or brutal reality and take it to heart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The small clearing on family ground where I shot my first archery buck is within sight of where I usually set up when I’m there. But the stand tree has long fallen over and rotted to nothing. The reality of changing deer movement and patterns moved me too.

I know I’ll be back on the old ground. Monitoring there continues.