Outdoors: Early preparations begin for bow season

Like anyone else, I enjoy a good walk in the woods.

But when it comes to the days and weeks before deer hunting, I prefer to stay out of the area so as not to leave evidence that a two-legged predator has been in there.

I cannot be sure that some other person, an angler going in or out of the nearby stream, or another looking for a lost dog, has not left footprints and human stink behind.

But an ambush is not an ambush if the target gets a warning. White-tailed deer, especially the older, more mature ones, are better at reading human signs than we are at interpreting theirs.

I give you Exhibit A in the photograph made by a trail camera not far from a couple of well-used trails and one of my better ambush locations.

He is a young buck and the smirk on his face seems to say, “I see you; I know who you are, and I know where you are.”

He may be right.

We will see if he remembers me in about seven weeks when I am posted in there with sticks and string.

Looking at his headgear makes me think he will not be a legal buck then.

Hmm. Maybe he is also taunting me in the photo about that with that grin of his.