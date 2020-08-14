Outdoors: Early preparations begin for bow season

Like anyone else, I enjoy a good walk in the woods.
But when it comes to the days and weeks before deer hunting, I prefer to stay out of the area so as not to leave evidence that a two-legged predator has been in there.
I cannot be sure that some other person, an angler going in or out of the nearby stream, or another looking for a lost dog, has not left footprints and human stink behind.
But an ambush is not an ambush if the target gets a warning. White-tailed deer, especially the older, more mature ones, are better at reading human signs than we are at interpreting theirs.
I give you Exhibit A in the photograph made by a trail camera not far from a couple of well-used trails and one of my better ambush locations.
He is a young buck and the smirk on his face seems to say, “I see you; I know who you are, and I know where you are.”
He may be right.
We will see if he remembers me in about seven weeks when I am posted in there with sticks and string.
Looking at his headgear makes me think he will not be a legal buck then.
Hmm. Maybe he is also taunting me in the photo about that with that grin of his.
Still, social distancing in the deer woods made for good preseason scouting. This homework is not done virtually.
Going there, it felt strange to wear pants for the first time since winter.
Long pants.
The last of summer is ideal time for a little pruning to open access to deer stand sites. I expect to make one more return visit before opening day to take a more critical look at the conditions of ambush locations.
A lot can happen in the last two months before the season, and it usually does.
In early August, I am usually capturing images of shooter bucks on camera that then vanish when it is time to die. Lately though, I am seeing mostly does and one cheeky little buck. When the tide turns, maybe Bullwinkle will be there.
Anyway, I hope the selfie I get in early October is of me, a good buck and his glassy stare.
Elk draw is Saturday
Awarding of 2020-21 elk licenses will be announced Saturday, and I can’t wait for my name to be called.
Live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook page.
Hunters can also go online at the PALS system to check the status of their applications to be updated sometime on Monday. If selected for a license, the application will be marked “awarded.”
Names of each winner will be confidential and not released before the live-streamed announcement at 1 p.m.
Congratulations, if you are selected for this special elk-hunting privilege.
I would be happy to share the good news in my next column. Feel free to email me the details of your selection.
Youth pheasant hunt
Junior hunters can sign up for the fourth annual Central Susquehanna Wild Pheasant Recovery Area youth hunt.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pheasants Forever invite junior hunters to pursue wild pheasants in the state. About 200 birds flushed ahead of young hunters on two mornings at last year’s hunt.
A limited number of permits will be issued to junior hunters aged 12 to 16. The application period is underway and applications are due by Sept. 20. A random drawing will be held Sept. 22.
Youth hunters may apply through the commission’s online application process found at pgcdatacollection.pa.gov/PheasantYouthHuntApplication.
Young hunters will be assigned one hunt date on the morning of Nov. 7 or Nov. 14, and each will be assigned a “hunt mentor” to ensure safety and guide the permittee. The Game Commission encourages each permittee to be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian so that the experience can be shared. Following the hunt, permittees and their guests are invited to attend a free luncheon provided by Pheasants Forever.
PGC makes changes
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met recently, which triggered potential changes for hunting and trapping in the state.
Commissioners gave preliminary approval to allowing handheld and sporting-arm mounted night-vision and infrared optics to be used while hunting furbearers. The change must be adopted at the commission’s next meeting in September.
The board also changed regulations to require hikers and other nonhunters to wear at least 250 square inches of fluorescent-orange clothing on the head, chest and back combined, visible from 360 degrees, when visiting game lands at any time during hunting seasons. This does not apply to those using shooting ranges.
The proposal to make 24-caliber the minimum caliber for hunting deer and bear with centerfire rifles was voted down unanimously.
Commissioners also gave preliminary approval to extending the time period to year-round when farmers and landowners can destroy Canada goose nests and eggs on their property.
The period when properly permitted agricultural producers can kill small numbers of adult geese causing crop damage was extended to April through August.
A final vote must still be taken.
The extensions would bring Pennsylvania regulations into line with recently changed federal guidelines.
Fast facts
- Sightings of the spotted lanternfly have increased in Pennsylvania by nearly 500%. There were over 33,000 reports in the state through July 17. Cumberland is one of the quarantine counties.
- I was awarded an antlerless deer permit to hunt in Wildlife Management Area 5A and knew it days before getting it in the mail. You can verify your own status by checking the Game Commission website. Of the 26,000 antlerless permits allocated for WMU 5A, 14,886 were sold as of last Friday.
- Baking soda, meat tenderizer — what is your treatment for a jellyfish sting?
- In 2017, the biomass of adult female striped bass along the Atlantic Coast weighed an estimated 151 million pounds.
- Since Libre’s law went into effect in 2017 and through 2019, more than 20,000 charges of animal cruelty or neglect have been filed in Pennsylvania, says the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net and follow him on Twitter @Arrows2010.
