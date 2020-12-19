Outdoors: Dry run during buck season

Let us begin with a question: What did you think of hunting deer on Sundays?

Successful? Stay home? Wish there were other Sunday hunting opportunities?

OK, that is four questions.

I don’t know about you, but the buck hunting seasons were the toughest ever for me.

It isn’t that the bucks disappeared. That would suggest they were in my hunting area at some point. In 2020, antlered deer haven’t been in my little wooded neck of the woods for months.

Antlers simply haven’t shown up on trail camera evidence or during time spent on stand with bow or rifle in hand.

I keep my cameras set up into the winter and now, of course, bucks will be around.

“Find the ladies and the boys will be there,” is sound advice to keep buck hunters focused when the show of antlers runs dry.

If the does are there, the bucks will be too. At some point. I bought and preached it and will continue to do so until next season.

Don’t take this as sour grapes. Like any gripe, it can be short-lived.

When enjoying the wildlife, luck can turn in an instant.