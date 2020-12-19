Outdoors: Dry run during buck season

Let us begin with a question: What did you think of hunting deer on Sundays?
Successful? Stay home? Wish there were other Sunday hunting opportunities?
OK, that is four questions.
I don’t know about you, but the buck hunting seasons were the toughest ever for me.
It isn’t that the bucks disappeared. That would suggest they were in my hunting area at some point. In 2020, antlered deer haven’t been in my little wooded neck of the woods for months.
Antlers simply haven’t shown up on trail camera evidence or during time spent on stand with bow or rifle in hand.
I keep my cameras set up into the winter and now, of course, bucks will be around.
“Find the ladies and the boys will be there,” is sound advice to keep buck hunters focused when the show of antlers runs dry.
If the does are there, the bucks will be too. At some point. I bought and preached it and will continue to do so until next season.
Don’t take this as sour grapes. Like any gripe, it can be short-lived.
When enjoying the wildlife, luck can turn in an instant.
Fly fishing youth camp
The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited is holding the 26th annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp June 20-25. The camp will be at Messiah University in Grantham.
Because of COVID-19, the camp size has been reduced from 32 to 24 qualified students ages 14-17. As more details emerge, they will be shared on the camp’s website www.riverscamp.com.
Students who were accepted for the 2020 camp will have the opportunity to attend the 2021 camp and be given priority without having to re-apply. But it is incumbent upon the 2020 accepted students to contact the camp at Riverscamp@gmail.com, and state their intention that they wish to attend camp in 2021.
The camp began accepting applications for the 2021 camp Nov. 1. Applying via the camp website is preferred.
The deadline for early acceptance is Dec. 31.
The camp tuition is $550 per student. There is no cost to apply, and no money is required until a student is accepted. Financial aid may be available to qualified students. All meals and accommodations are included for the residence camp.
The highly structured curriculum is based on college-level classes. Students are instructed in ecology, aquatic biology, geology, hydrogeology, erosion and sediment control, ichthyology (the scientific study of fishes), riparian corridor protection, watershed management, entomology and much more. Students also participate in a hands-on stream habitat improvement project.
But it is not all work. There are 10 fishing sessions, casting and fishing instruction, and fly-tying classes. Over 25 instructors, all experts in their field, teach the classes.
A student does not have to be an accomplished fly fisher or a budding aquatic biologist to attend. The student only needs to be highly motivated and willing to learn.
For more information, a camp brochure, or to apply, visit the camp website at www.riverscamp.com. Questions may be submitted at the website or via email to riverscamp@gmail.com.
Fishing licenses on sale
Like deer hunters, anglers can be hopelessly optimistic, and Pennsylvania’s 2021 fishing licenses are on sale now.
As of Dec. 1, fishing licenses, permits and vouchers can be purchased online at the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission website www.fishandboat.com or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents.
Licenses, permits and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from Dec. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2021 is still $22.90. Multiyear options are also available in 3, 5, and 10-year increments. The most popular add-ons, a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit, cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit that includes both privileges.
Once again for the 2021 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10. This year’s button features a chain pickerel design and is customized with the angler’s individual license number.
“Pennsylvania anglers really have a lot to look forward to in 2021,” says Amber Nabors, director of the commission’s Bureau of Outreach, Education and Marketing. “We made a lot of exciting improvements to our stocking operations ahead of the 2020 season that included doubling the number of trophy-sized trout that had been stocked in lakes and streams across the state in previous years. We also increased the number of golden rainbow trout that we stocked prior to last year’s spring trout season and began stocking them in-season for the first time ever. Those improvements will once again be in place in 2021, so the chances that you’ll catch one of these special trout continues to be better than ever.”
Customers who buy a 2021 fishing license can once again support their favorite Fish and Boat Commission programs through the purchase of voluntary permits for bass, musky, wild trout/enhanced waters, and habitat/waterways conservation. These permits are not required for fishing and carry no additional privileges, but all funds generated through them are reinvested into their respective program.
Thanks to the generosity of anglers, the commission has invested more than $125,000 into special projects funded by the sale of voluntary permits since 2019.
Snapshots
- Wildlife artist and author Bob Sopchick has released his latest book, “Penn’s Woods Passages.” The more than 300-page book contains Sopchick’s columns and artwork that appeared over the years in the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s long-running monthly magazine, Pennsylvania Game News. “Penn’s Woods Passages” is available through the Outdoor Shop at www.pgc.pa.gov, or by calling toll free to 1-888-888-3459.
- According to 2019 data collected by the AAA Traffic Safety Foundation, men tend to speed, tailgate, merge dangerously and make rude gestures toward or honk at other drivers at a higher rate than women. Ha!
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
