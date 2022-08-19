Outdoors: Deer, elk licenses being sold, drawn

The second-round sale of unsold Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses is underway.

As of Wednesday, over 16,000 were still available for Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Cumberland County. WMU 5A received an allotment of 31,000 permits, available by mail.

Meanwhile, the annual drawing for elk licenses takes place Saturday during the Elk Expo at the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette. If you know of a lucky hunter drawn for a hunt, feel free to drop an email to me with details.

Tale of two hunting types

A class battle has been teed-up on a popular social media channel, featuring opposing photo images of a conservatively vested Tiger Woods in a black and white outfit on one side, and a frosty-bearded, cigar-chomping John Daly, replete in pants more colorful than an exploded box of Crayolas on the other.

The Tiger Woods photo is labeled with “Hunters using and believing in industry scent control products.”

While the John Daly picture is, “Me killing deer inside of ten yards with a longbow after washing my clothes in Gain laundry detergent and hair in strawberry Suave.”

As a bowhunter, I’ve subscribed to the strategy that carrying no scents into the woods makes good sense, and I believe the approach has allowed deer to get within spitting and zipping range.

On the other hand, one of the nicest bucks my father killed was on a rainy opening day of the rifle season years ago, when he was smoking cigarettes.

Even the most meticulous of hunters have hit the woods not fully prepared and had success.

In the other meme, the Daly photo is to represent, “Good ol’ boys with a belly full of buck chili from a 2.5-year-old they shot at 200 yards with a .270.”

The Woods image is to stand for, “Elitist hunters that put down others for how they hunt and what they shoot.”

I would never put another hunter down after they take an animal legally.

Know a story of a hunt that turned out great and under John Daly conditions? Or a hunting buddy whose attitude fits into Daly’s or Woods’ wardrobes? Send details to me via email for a future entry.

Hawk Watch underway

Visitors are invited to Hawk Mountain in Berks County to view the annual Autumn Hawk Watch, taking place daily through Dec. 15. Visitors can join the sanctuary counters as they monitor the southbound raptor migration from the sanctuary’s famous North Lookout. Trail fees apply for non-members, $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Members are admitted free year-round.

The beginning of the autumn migration season has begun.

Throughout the Hawk Watch count, sanctuary staff, trainees and volunteers will be stationed at the lookouts to help visitors spot and identify raptors, including broad-winged hawks, kestrels, vultures, ospreys, bald eagles and more. An average of 18,000 raptors passes the Sanctuary each autumn. For raptor enthusiasts and those who cannot make it to Hawk Mountain, daily counts are posted throughout the season at hawkmountain.org/count.

Visitors are welcome to spend the day at the North Lookout to enjoy the incredible view as the raptor migrants pass overhead. Take binoculars and a full daypack to make the most of the day. Visitors with small children or limited mobility may prefer the nearby South Lookout, which can be accessed via the wheelchair-accessible Silhouette Trail.

Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is along the Appalachian Fly, at 1700 Hawk Mountain Road, Kempton, Berks County.

To learn more, visit www.hawkmountain.org.

Habitat bucks for Raystown

Raystown Lake has received a grant of $75,000 from the National Fish Habitat Partnership (NFHP), through the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The grant will complement a $611,000 project to stabilize actively eroding banks at Raystown.

Somerset Lake has also received a NDFHP grant for fish habitat improvement.

At Raystown, rock structures will create better fish habitat and improve water quality.

Additional funding for the work comes from the Friends of Raystown Lake and a consent order between the state Department of Environmental Protection and Sunoco.

“These funds allow us to think big when planning and completing these projects,” said Ben Page, Lake Habitat Section Manager for the Commission, “and create the most substantial fish habitat that leads to great fisheries for anglers.”

Through the NFHP, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and its partners award federal funding that is leveraged with additional partnership project funding from other sources to boost locally led habitat enhancement projects. These projects include streambank restoration, removal of barriers to fish passage, erosion reduction on agricultural lands, and monitoring and assessment efforts to identify conservation needs for fish and their habitats.