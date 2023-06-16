Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited (CVTU) is again harnessing the power of partnerships for the bonding of community connections, good fishing and better water on the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Later this month, June 26 to 30, construction and volunteer crews will be adding structures to 700 linear feet of popular stream behind Barnitz United Methodist Church outside of Mount Holly Springs.

In September, they will add native grasses, bushes and some trees to create a streamside riparian buffer.

Once installed, log-frame stone deflectors, jhook deflectors and large boulders will redirect flow of the stream.

“These structures stabilize the bank along the breeches, reduce the flow of silt, and improve water quality,” CVTU Treasurer Jeb Betar said. “The deflectors push the current into the middle of the stream, random boulders will create more conducive habitat for the trout in terms of places to forage and hide.”

The streamside buffer of native grasses, shrubs and trees will provide shade to cool the stream, enhance terrestrial life and provide a food source for native brook, stocked trout and other aquatic critters. It will also enhance the all-important macro-invertebrates and introduce ants, beetles and other insects that might thrive there.

The plants will also absorb and filter any runoff from the property and help stabilize the bank, improving the quality of the water.

“If you are out there on the stream, you can see how it keeps wearing back,” Barnitz Pastor Matt Plant said. “You can tell it’s an important project.”

That the church continues to keep that stretch of the breeches as open water, meaning there are no special regulations and it’s open to all anglers, has made it a popular community connection point.

“We know we are blessed with our location and with the church, understand it’s God’s blessing upon us and we want to be hospitable and share that connection and beauty with others,” Plant added.

Even before it’s begun, work at Barnitz has had many hands laid upon its success.

With CVTU, the project will be managed by the Division of Habitat Management of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).

John Gleim Construction was selected as the contractor to do the stream work. CVTU and Gleim have a long history of working together successfully on stream improvement projects.

The South Mountain Partnership provided a significant amount of funding for the $35,000 project. The partnership is a public-private partnership between Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Another source of significant funds was the Trout Unlimited “Embrace A Stream” program. The EAS program supports local cold-water conservation efforts across the country. CVTU received a standalone grant and raised additional funds for the Barnitz Church project through an EAS matching program.

Grants also came from the Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds, PFBC, state Department of Transportation and Trout Unlimited’s Cold Water Heritage Partnership.

The Penn Cumberland Garden Club, Carlisle Rotary Club and the Carlisle Rotary Club-Sunrise also contributed funds.

The Cumberland County Conservation District has been an active partner. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is coordinating administration of the permitting process and the support to the contractors and suppliers.

When it comes to stream restoration, CVTU has other lines in the water. In July, CVTU may provide volunteers for the Woodcreek Development Construction project on the breeches, led by the PFBC. In August, the chapter will do stream work on the LeTort Spring Creek at the mouth of the stream as it empties into the Conodoguinet Creek near Route 11. They are also working to get access to Mountain Creek for work.

By the way, starting this Sunday, CVTU is hosting the 28th Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp, running through Friday, June 23 at Messiah University in Grantham for anglers 14-17 years old. “This is not a fishing camp. It is a conservation camp with fishing sessions and fly-fishing instruction,” Camp Chairman Clark Hall said.

For more information, visit pacvtu.org.

Dates to remember:

• Hunting licenses for 2023-24 seasons, and antlerless deer permits, are available starting June 26.

• The next Fish-for-Free Day in Pennsylvania will be Tuesday, July 4. All other fishing regulations still apply.