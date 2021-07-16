Outdoors: CVTU nears end of Wittlinger project

Installation of structures like log-frame stone deflectors, cross stream structures, single arm vanes and rocks is transforming what was once a straight, featureless channel. It was of little value to trout for protection and reproduction and was a watery runway for harmful sediment.

The effort will make the water capable of holding and promoting a naturally reproducing population of trout and other fish species, while holding back the tide of dirt that otherwise damages habitat downstream as far as the Chesapeake Bay. The fishing has already improved in that section as well.

Tyler Neimond, Stream Habitat Section chief of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Division of Habitat Management, designed the stream improvement project and is providing oversight during construction.

“There was a lot of sediment brought in here over the years. Once the dam was taken out, the stream is back to a free-flowing condition,” Neimond said. “Now we are going to be able to protect the banks with some of these structures."

