Outdoors: CVTU nears end of Wittlinger project

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited's work at the Wittlinger Nature Preserve in Boiling Springs is near the home stretch of stream restoration on the Yellow Breeches Creek.
“We’re improving the stream wherever we have the chance to improve it,” said Jeb Betar, CVTU treasurer and lead for the stream project. “Wild trout are all through this section. Our point is, stabilize these banks, cut down on the amount of sediment flowing downstream, and improve the fishing for everybody.”
Jeb and fellow CVTU members John Leonard and Don Albright walked the length of project last week to envision and discuss the remaining work, and where structure might be placed.
The first two phases of restoration on the nearly half-mile section of the creek in South Middleton Township began in 2018 and were delayed only by rainy weather that year, not the recent pandemic.
The final two phases of stream improvements downstream of the early work are set to begin Aug. 9 and take about two weeks to finish. The work, just a few casts from the Boiling Springs pool, has been a model collaborative effort of conservationists, at the site where a small dam near the Wittlinger Preserve was removed about 13 years ago.
South Middleton Township owns the impoundment area and endorses the project.
Installation of structures like log-frame stone deflectors, cross stream structures, single arm vanes and rocks is transforming what was once a straight, featureless channel. It was of little value to trout for protection and reproduction and was a watery runway for harmful sediment.
The effort will make the water capable of holding and promoting a naturally reproducing population of trout and other fish species, while holding back the tide of dirt that otherwise damages habitat downstream as far as the Chesapeake Bay. The fishing has already improved in that section as well.
Tyler Neimond, Stream Habitat Section chief of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Division of Habitat Management, designed the stream improvement project and is providing oversight during construction.
“There was a lot of sediment brought in here over the years. Once the dam was taken out, the stream is back to a free-flowing condition,” Neimond said. “Now we are going to be able to protect the banks with some of these structures."
One thing the CVTU troop probably does as well as catching trout is coming together to make things better for fish and other aquatics. CVTU has a rich history. The Wittlinger work extends the chapter’s stellar legacy that boasts major restorative projects on the Letort Spring Creek, Yellow Breeches Creek, Conococheague Creek and Big Spring Creek.
CVTU and local conservation groups provided the sweat equity for the Wittlinger project and Gleim Environmental provides the heavy equipment and personnel.
Funding was secured through the efforts of CVTU’s multiyear fundraising activities, A Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds grant, and PFBC, and state Department of Transportation grants. Grants were also provided by the Trout Unlimited “Embrace A Stream” program and Trout Unlimited’s Cold Water Heritage Partnership.
CVTU raised $28,000 for Phase III through grants and fundraisers, and the CVTU Board of Directors decided to fund the remaining $30,000 needed for Phase IV from chapter resources.
Great work! Cheers to you, CVTU!
CVTU plan for review
Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited received a grant to create a Coldwater Conservation Plan for the upper portion of the Letort Spring Run. The grant was awarded by the Pennsylvania Coldwater Heritage Partnership, a collaborative effort between Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Foundation for Pennsylvania Watersheds and Pennsylvania Council of Trout Unlimited.
A Coldwater Conservation Plan identifies threats to the health of an ecosystem with naturally reproducing trout and goes on to identify opportunities for restoration and conservation of that ecosystem. It becomes the foundation for more comprehensive planning and/or development of watershed improvement projects.
Work has progressed on the Letort Coldwater Conservation Plan since September 2020, and it is time for a public review.
CVTU is hosting an online Zoom meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 26 to review the plan.
Visit their website at www.pacvtu.org for details, and look for the article, “Public Meeting: Letort Coldwater Conservation Plan.”
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.