The Pennsylvania Game Commission delivered its annual report to the state House Game and Fisheries Committee recently.

Here are some highlights.

The commission is responsible for managing 480 species – 414 species of wild birds and 66 species of wild mammals.

Monitoring harvests from deer seasons is a critical part of the deer management program. More than 75 trained employees visited over 400 deer processors last year, collecting data on more than 20,000 harvested deer.

During fiscal year 2021-22, game wardens issued 4,717 warnings and initiated 5,770 prosecutions in the state court system. The agency was successful in over 97 percent of prosecutions.

The pheasant hunting program was expanded to over 220,000 pheasants last fall. The birds were released across more than 230 properties in 62 counties.

Pennsylvania is home to about 1,400 elk. Almost 200 hunters each year get a chance to pursue elk that for decades were absent from the state.

As for the deer herd, “Deer Report 2023” by the National Deer Association ranked Pennsylvania fourth nationwide in antlered deer harvest, and third in antlered harvest per-square mile. For antlerless deer, Pennsylvania ranked second in total deer harvest and first in antlerless harvest per-square mile.

To see more about the Game Commission’s annual report, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and click on the link under “About Us” on the homepage.

Fish and Boat reports on 2022

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission presented its annual report, later the same day, to the state House Game and Fisheries Committee, as well.

In 2022, the Commission’s nearly 420 full-time and approximately 200 seasonal staff statewide worked on behalf of the Commonwealth’s anglers, boaters, and aquatic resources.

Within the Sixth District, which I represent as commissioner, I am proud to report that:

The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association, was awarded a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development toward a $150,000 rehabilitation project to rebuild the facility’s concrete raceways, install new protective netting and improve walking areas. The organization annually raises about 40,000 trout and stocks them into public waterways for anglers to enjoy.

In September, the commission and New Cumberland Borough, celebrated the opening of a newly rehabilitated unpowered boat launch along the Yellow Breeches Creek. The $104,000 project was funded with $47,000 from the commission’s Boating Facility Grant Program and included replacing a primitive launch with a modern, 15-foot-wide concrete ramp, ADA accessible parking spot and walking path, gravel entrance road and new signage.

On Sept. 2, the commission, state and local officials, and community volunteers broke ground on the $4.3 million dam and facilities rehabilitation project at Children’s Lake in Boiling Springs. In June 2016, after a sinkhole appeared, seepage and structural deficiencies were discovered in the existing dam at Children’s Lake. The commission, South Middleton Township, private donors and local residents combined efforts to fund the early design work, and in March 2018, Gov. Tom Wolf authorized the release of $2.4 million in capital budget funds to advance the project. In June 2022, with the assistance of Sen.Mike Regan and Rep. Torren Ecker, additional capital funds were released, and construction began in September 2022. The extensive rehabilitation project will include the construction of a new dam, spillway, and retaining wall. Amenities including an upgraded boat launch and ADA fishing area will be funded through various grants. The project is expected to be completed in summer/fall 2023.

Commission biologists conducted adult Smallmouth Bass surveys within the Middle Susquehanna River (Sunbury to York Haven) during September. Catch rates of adult (age 1 and older) and large (15 inches and longer) Smallmouth Bass were approximately double the long-term historic catch rates for this section of river.

The presence of strong, back-to-back year classes in 2021 and 2022 suggests anglers can anticipate high abundance of younger fish and great fishing opportunities in coming years. Persistence of the strong 2015-year class continues to influence the population structure in this portion of the Susquehanna River, which has been managed with catch and release regulations for Smallmouth Bass since 2011.

In 2022, the commission and co-operative nurseries stocked more than 5.5 million trout into Commonwealth waters.

Each year, on average, 700 people die in boating-related accidents nationwide. Nearly 85 percent of the victims were not wearing life jackets. In 2022, there were 41 recreational boating accidents that resulted in nine fatalities. Only three of the nine victims were wearing life jackets at the time of the accidents. Alcohol or drugs were believed to have been a factor in three of the fatal accidents. The number of recreational boating accidents in 2022 was the lowest on record since 1998.

This year, Fish for Free Days will be May 28 and July 4.

The year 2022 saw nearly 854,000 license anglers, up 4 percent (34,000) since 2019. Trout permits were up nearly 7 percent in that time.

To see more about the Fish and Boat Commission’s annual report, go to www.fishandboat.com and click on the link “Annual Reports” on the homepage.

Downed deer up

Deer hunters in Pennsylvania had a better license year in 2022-23 than the year before.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports that hunters harvested an estimated 422,960 white-tailed deer. The statewide buck harvest was estimated at 164,190 and the antlerless harvest at 258,770. That’s a 12 percent increase over 2021-22’s estimated take.

For hunters in Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A, which includes Cumberland County buck numbers were 3,100 both years, and in 2022-23, the antlerless kill was up to 7,400 from 7,200 of 2021-22.

Firearms hunters took 251,520 deer, with 87,190 of those bucks and the remaining 164,340 being antlerless. Bowhunters accounted for a little over a third of the total deer harvest, taking 145,640 whitetails (75,770 bucks and 69,870 antlerless deer) with either bows or crossbows. The estimated muzzleloader harvest was 25,790 (1,230 bucks, 24,560 antlerless deer).

In WMU5A the archery kill was 1,390 antlered up from 1,380 the year before. The antlerless take was 2,460 in 2022-23 up from 2,200 in 2021-22.

In 2022-23, muzzleloaders took 10 bucks, down 10 from the year before; and 540 antlerless, 60 down from the year before.