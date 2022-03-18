Outdoors: Cold marks first day of trout stocking

Staff rolled up their sleeves and local volunteers probably donned T-shirts and shorts when the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission trout truck stopped along Big and Middle Spring creeks Friday.

Ah, a 70-degree Friday one week before Mentored Youth Trout Day and two weeks before the statewide opener! There could hardly be more ideal conditions to deliver some of the 3 million trout the commission and 1 million trout that local co-ops will be releasing into Commonwealth waters.

Then, there was what felt like a Polar Vortex, or Arctic Express, that set the stage last Saturday when we met three Fish and Boat trucks that moved out eastward from Boiling Springs to put about 9,000 trout into Yellow Breeches Creek.

Because of the foul weather, the stocking was postponed from the morning to afternoon after sub-freezing temps, wind-driven, early-morning snow drifts were slick speed bumps across the farm roads leading to Boiling Springs.

More fish continue to come to Cumberland County. Hopefully on better days.

Children’s Lake, Doubling Gap Lake, Fuller and Laurel Lakes, Mountain Creek, and the Breeches will get preseason trout before the big days.

Volunteers are welcome to help release fish. Show up at the meeting place at the date and time and think safety first.

Childrens Lake: March 24, 9:30 a.m., Boiling Springs Post Office.

Doubling Gap Lake: March 22, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Fuller Lake and Laurel Lake: March 23, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Mountain Creek: March 21, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

Yellow Breeches Creek: March 25, 9:15 a.m., Huntsdale.

The time change and conditions last Saturday cut the number of volunteers to help haul buckets and nets of fish in the mud, puddles and slick white carpet. Still, the hardy handful that I worked with stayed to get the job done, smiling most of the way.

Midway through the stocking, we marveled at a mature bald eagle winging its way upstream and over the many spots flush with live fish fillets along McCormick Road. About 15 minutes later, the eagle circled back, checking our progress.

In the stream, golden rainbows stand out clearly to us at ground level. To an eagle 80 feet above, they must be a finned, pale takeout invitation.

The Breeches trout stocking last Saturday left me wondering if the eagle recognized the white trout truck as easy takeout.

And, will my hands ever thaw out?

Saturday first-day okay

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) feels it made the right decision in moving the opening day of the firearms season for deer from Monday to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the numbers seem to bear that out.

The PGC says a Virginia-based survey research firm found that 60 percent of hunters support a Saturday-after-Thanksgiving start to the firearms deer season, 12 percent have no preference between a Saturday or Monday opener, and 27 percent oppose a Saturday opener.

Support for a Saturday opener is higher among those under the age of 55 and among those who have a child who hunts. According to the survey, 62 percent of hunters said the change had no impact on their hunting, while 25 percent of hunters said it actually had a positive impact. Only 11 percent said it had a negative one.

The PGC says “the results are consistent with an earlier study we conducted of ‘lapsed hunters,’ meaning those who stopped purchasing licenses for a one year or more but who bought a hunting license again in 2020. This study found that those who returned to hunting in 2020 said the Saturday opener had a positive impact on their decision to buy a license. Specifically, 53 percent of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they started to hunt again in 2020 because the firearms deer season now opened on Saturday."

The PGC says, “Taken together, these studies can only lead to the conclusion that the change to a Saturday opener had the intended effect of making the firearms deer season more accessible for the majority of Pennsylvania’s deer hunters.”

Get ticked-off

For hunters and especially anglers now that the trout season is so near, it’s a good time to be ticked off.

Take steps to avoid and treat the perennially pervasive Lyme disease and now the rare and dangerous Deer Tick Virus (DTV) that so far has been found at high levels in multiple counties for the first time.

Unusually high infection rates for DTV (exceeding 80 percent of ticks sampled) have been found in Centre, Wyoming and Clearfield counties. DTV has been detected in 15 Pennsylvania counties. The statewide average infection rate for DTV was 0.6 percent in 2021 when adult tick samples were collected.

The DTV, a type of Powassan virus, is rare in the U.S. and is spread to people primarily by bites from infected ticks. Initial symptoms of a DTV infection may include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness. Some people infected experience no symptoms. But 91 percent of patients treated for DTV infections develop severe neuroinvasive disease.

Severe cases of DTV may include encephalitis or meningitis and require hospitalization with symptoms of confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, or seizures. About 12 percent of people with severe DTV have died, and half of survivors of severe DTV suffer long-term health impacts.

Recommended precautions for anyone venturing outdoors include:

• Apply tick repellents containing permethrin to clothing and EPA-registered insect repellents like DEET to exposed skin before entering the outdoors. Reapply as needed.

• Wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck shirts into pants, and pants into socks.

• Walk in the centers of trails and avoid wooded and brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses that may harbor ticks.

• After returning home, remove all clothing, take a shower, and place clothing into the dryer on the high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Examine gear such as backpacks.

• Do a full-body tick check including hidden areas such as scalp, ears, armpits, belly button and between the legs.

• Check any pets exposed to likely tick habitats.

• If a tick is found, attached to your skin, use tweezers to remove it carefully, including the head. Monitor for symptoms and contact your doctor with any questions.

Send your wild thoughts, fish tales, and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0