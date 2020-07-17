Outdoors: Celebrating 'Jaws' and preparing for doe season

Those of you headed to the beach, or wishing you had a bigger boat, might be interested (or not) to know that Steven Spielberg’s movie “Jaws” turns 45 this year.
Did you know that “Jaws” was the first major motion picture to be shot on the ocean?
Did you know there were three sequels, all without Spielberg, original screenplay writer Peter Benchley and the first great white?
Do you know:
- The name of Quint’s boat?
- The names of the three actors who were on Quint’s boat?
- The name of the author of the 1974 novel on which the movie was based?
For those who know their trivia, the answers are Orca; Roy Scheider (Chief Martin Brody), Richard Dreyfuss (Matt Hooper) and Robert Shaw (Quint); and Peter Benchley.
And one last question, who were you with when you saw the movie for the first time?
Do not despair Doe Day
Last Monday was Doe Day, the first opportunity for residents to apply by mail only, for the first round of antlerless deer permits.
For hunters who have purchased a new license online and have not yet received it, there are options to still apply for an antlerless deer permit. This was a real problem last year.
If you email the Pennsylvania Game Commission at pgclicdiv@pa.gov, and include your name and CID, the commission can let you know the print date on the license.
So, don’t panic if your license does not arrive in time to apply for the first round on Monday.
The yellow, pre-printed application is not required to apply.
Hunters with a current general hunting license can fill out a form and mail it to a county treasurer, along with a check, in the pink, antlerless license application envelope. You must use the designated pink envelope and if you did not get that in the mail yet, you can pick one up at any licensing agent.
Wildlife Management Unit 5A has an allocation of 26,000 permits.
Hunters can apply for a second license for any WMU that has unsold antlerless permits, starting on Aug. 3 and a third license on Aug.17.
Storms and safe boating
Considering the intense rain and winds that strike suddenly on these summer days, boaters are encouraged to use added caution on and around the water throughout hurricane season.
The hurricane season spans June 1 through Nov. 30.
Using common sense can keep you alive.
“The key to staying safe is to plan ahead,” said Ryan Walt, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Boating and Watercraft Safety Manager. “Check the forecast before you head out and be aware that heavy rains can lead to immediate flash flooding and cause water to rise to unsafe levels for several days following a storm. If there is any question about the safety of your boating trip due to weather, don’t go.”
While you are at it, wear a life jacket. The commission reports that about 80% of all boating fatalities occur annually because boaters are not wearing life jackets.
Boaters could benefit further by investing in a portable NOAA weather radio.
To learn more about the rules of the water when boating in Pennsylvania, visit the Boating Basics page on commission website at fishandboat.com.
Fast tracks
Timber: Apparently, lumber futures are up 85% because everyone is building a new deck. Ours came from the Trex Forest.
Duck scoop: Here is some straight poop on how invasive fish might reach isolated water bodies, other than by human carriers. A paper published in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” suggests that not only can the feet and feathers of ducks transport invasives, the Donalds can also spread invasives by eggs that survive their digestive tracts.
Microplastics: An increasing number of smallmouth bass in the Susquehanna River and Pine Creek are being found to have microplastic particles in their stomachs. A sampling of 206 smallies by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission was studied for dietary and microplastic contents. Of fish collected in 2019, 100% carried microplastics and averaged 29 per fish. That number was 86% in 2017 and 2.3 per fish. One reason may be the increased average flow rate of the Susquehanna. The primary diet item in 2017 and 2019 was crayfish. In 2018 it was macroinvertebrates.
