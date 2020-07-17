Outdoors: Celebrating 'Jaws' and preparing for doe season

If you email the Pennsylvania Game Commission at pgclicdiv@pa.gov, and include your name and CID, the commission can let you know the print date on the license.

So, don’t panic if your license does not arrive in time to apply for the first round on Monday.

The yellow, pre-printed application is not required to apply.

Hunters with a current general hunting license can fill out a form and mail it to a county treasurer, along with a check, in the pink, antlerless license application envelope. You must use the designated pink envelope and if you did not get that in the mail yet, you can pick one up at any licensing agent.

Wildlife Management Unit 5A has an allocation of 26,000 permits.

Hunters can apply for a second license for any WMU that has unsold antlerless permits, starting on Aug. 3 and a third license on Aug.17.

Storms and safe boating

Considering the intense rain and winds that strike suddenly on these summer days, boaters are encouraged to use added caution on and around the water throughout hurricane season.

The hurricane season spans June 1 through Nov. 30.

Using common sense can keep you alive.