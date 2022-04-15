Outdoors: Celebrate Earth Day with events

Cumberland Valley Trout Unlimited has put together a couple of opportunities to help friends, members and the public celebrate the environment and Earth Day.

CVTU, in collaboration with Central Pennsylvania Conservancy and the Cumberland County Conservation District, is holding two educational and environmental clean-up sessions from 1 to 3 p.m. April 24, and from 4 to 6 p.m. April 27 on the Vince’s Meadow property at 914 S. Spring Garden St., in Carlisle.

Families, students and the public are invited to learn more about the LeTort Spring Run and help clean up the stream-side environment. A brief introduction to the history and ecosystem of Carlisle’s internationally famous LeTort will be followed by details of the ongoing efforts to protect this Pennsylvania Scenic River and Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission designated Class A trout stream. Tools will be provided to allow attendees to assist with cleaning up litter and cutting back invasive plants. Food and drinks will be provided.

CVTU is also collaborating with South Middleton Township and the Cumberland County Conservation District for a community tree planting from 9 a.m. to noon April 30, in the Wittlinger Nature Preserve by Boiling Springs, with participants meeting near Boiling Springs Pool at 2 Mountain Road.

There will be a quarter-mile walk into the Wittlinger Preserve along the old mill race to reach the planting area. Some tools will be provided, but take a shovel if possible. Boots and long pants are recommended. Food and drinks will be provided.

To register for the LeTort and Wittlinger events, contact CVTU at cvtu052@gmail.com or call 717-448-1774. For more about the partnering organizations, visit www.pacvtu.org, www.cumberlandcd.com or www.smiddleton.com.

More trout going out

With trout season underway and fresh fish in our bellies, thoughts turn to in-season opportunities and when local waterways are being restocked. Lakes and streams will welcome more trout on these dates. Note that some in-season stocking has been completed.

Big Spring Creek: April 12 and May 12

Children’s Lake: April 8

Doubling Gap Lake: April 8

Fuller Lake: April 8

Green Spring Creek: May 12

Laurel Lake: April 8, May 9, Nov. 2

Middle Spring Creek: April 12

Mountain Creek: April 7, May 9

Opossum Lake: April 18

Yellow Breeches: April 25, April 29, May 6 and 11

For more specific information and meet-up times if you’d like to help, visit fishandboat.com.

Status quo on local doe licenses

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is allocating more antlerless deer licenses than were available for last seasons, but hunters in local wildlife management units won’t notice much difference.

The allocations for 2022-23 of 34,000 permits for WMU 4B and 31,000 to WMU 5A are the same as 2021-22.

The commission will also issue 178 elk licenses (60 antlered, 118 antlerless) across three 2022-23 seasons. For the one-week general season to run Oct. 31-Nov. 5, 31 antlered and 70 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 10-24, 14 antlered and 15 antlerless licenses are available. And there are 15 antlered and 33 antlerless licenses available for the Dec. 31-Jan. 7 late season.

Hunter-Trapper classes coming

Hunter-Trapper Education Courses are being scheduled for this region. Completion of the six-hour training and passing a certification exam are required for all first-time hunters and trappers before they may buy a license.

Students must be at least 11 years old on the day of the class. Registration can be done at www.pgc.pa.gov, under the Education tab.

Carlisle Fish and Game will host the courses on from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15 in the clubhouse at 1421 W. Trindle Road. Free lunch will be provided.

Mechanicsburg Sportsmen’s Association will offer courses from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 4 at its clubhouse by the trap fields at 493 Sample Bridge Road, Enola. Lunch is not provided, but time will be allotted to go out and get lunch.

