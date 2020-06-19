Outdoors: Catfish catch heads for record books

Anybody who ever chucked chicken livers or cut fish into the murky deep to entice catfish can appreciate the tug and thrill of pulling one of those bricks to shore.
Jonathan Pierce’s flathead catty is a fire hydrant for the state record books.
Pierce caught cats over 35 pounds before, but the flat he flipped onto the bank of the Schuylkill (Surekill) River at East Falls on the night of May 24 took the cake, or trout head.
Pierce used a brown trout head for bait on an 8/0 circle hook and 50-pound braided line, with a 20-foot 60-pound test monofilament leader on a 10-foot, 6-inch surf rod, into 12 feet of water. Don’t be concerned about the number mumbo-jumbo. Pierce was rigged to meet up with a bad cat.
He did.
The catfish took the trout snout at 8:30 p.m. and went on an un-catlike feline beeline into a pile of rocks. When Pierce gave the fish some slack, to simulate to the fish that it was freed, the catfish started swimming again.
It took Pierce another five minutes to land the fish.
The angler figured he had a contender and so great care and haste followed during the process of getting it measured and kept alive.
The first scale put the catfish’s weight at 57 pounds, well over the previous mark.
Pierce reportedly kept the fish alive in a 40-gallon aerated container at his home until the next day, when its official weight of 56 pounds, 3 ounces was recorded. The fish was 50 inches long with a girth of almost 29 inches. State records are measured by weight only.
The weight was verified and confirmed by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officers.
The big catty is now back swimming in the Schuylkill and does it ever have a story to tell its buddies.
“The one piece of advice I would give to others going after the record is to have a plan once you catch the fish,” Pierce says. “It takes a lot of work and it’s stressful, but it was worth it.”
I’m always impressed by the sportsmanship and compassion of anglers when they catch significant fish, that as important as it is to get it recorded, is getting it back into its home water.
If you are casting to get your name into the state record book, check out the current list of state record fish, official rules and application at fishandboat.com.
When you catch it, email me right away!
RIP Kerm Henning
Sportsmen and those of us who put together news for rednecks lost an outdoor friend with the death on May 17 of Kermit G. Henning. Kerm was 74 and lived in Mechanicsburg.
You might recognize Kerm as host of ABC27’s outdoors segment for a dozen years.
Kerm was past president and chairman of the board of both the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association and the Mason-Dixon Outdoor Writers Association.
He was also a member and past president of the Carlisle Fish & Game Association.
Kerm was just as eager to tell stories about students splashing around in canoe classrooms as he was to detail the latest hunting and fishing gear.
Hope we get to walk together in the Great Woods somewhere down the road, Kerm.
Snakeheads slither north
A sortie of invasive northern snakehead fish has made its way into the Lower Susquehanna River, in the 14-mile pool between the Holtwood (Pennsylvania) and Conowingo (Maryland) dams.
The original start date for using fish passages to ferry American shad for their spring spawning runs was delayed beyond April 1, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the four days after passage started May 12 at Conowingo, 35 northern snakeheads were observed in the east fish lift. Fourteen were netted out. The other 21 entered the Conowingo pool.
During that time, only 485 shad were counted in the lift.
So, the Susquehanna River Anadromous Fish Restoration Cooperative suggested that passages be shut down and that’s what happened. Only a handful of shad got beyond the Holtwood and Safe Harbor dams.
Aside from being ugly, northern snakeheads are predatory and compete with other fish species for forage and habitat.
Snakeheads are distinguished by their torpedo-shaped body, long dorsal and anal fins without spines, and toothed jaws.
Northern snakeheads are native to parts of China, Russia and Korea. In the mid-Atlantic, they were first discovered in a Maryland pond in 2002.
They were first confirmed in Pennsylvania in 2004 in Meadow Lake, Philadelphia County. In summer 2018, anglers were catching them in Octoraro Creek, in Lancaster County, which enters the Susquehanna below the Conowingo.
To locate and remove the latest invaders, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission have been electrofishing in the Conowingo Pool. One snakehead was taken out by the commission. Another was pulled out by a firm doing an unrelated survey.
Anglers should remember that possession, transport or import of a live snakehead is unlawful in Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Any snakeheads caught should not be released and should be killed and disposed of or consumed.
The local VFW served snakehead as a special many months ago. I was the only person who ordered it. If you can get the fish’s image out of your head, it’s not a bad white fish!
Anglers who think they may have caught a snakehead should not release it and should report it to the PFBC at 610-847-2442 or email to tgrabowski@pa.gov.
You can find more details about northern snakeheads at fishandboat.com.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net and follow him on Twitter @Arrows2010.
