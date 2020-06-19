Outdoors: Catfish catch heads for record books

Pierce reportedly kept the fish alive in a 40-gallon aerated container at his home until the next day, when its official weight of 56 pounds, 3 ounces was recorded. The fish was 50 inches long with a girth of almost 29 inches. State records are measured by weight only.

The weight was verified and confirmed by Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission officers.

The big catty is now back swimming in the Schuylkill and does it ever have a story to tell its buddies.

“The one piece of advice I would give to others going after the record is to have a plan once you catch the fish,” Pierce says. “It takes a lot of work and it’s stressful, but it was worth it.”

I’m always impressed by the sportsmanship and compassion of anglers when they catch significant fish, that as important as it is to get it recorded, is getting it back into its home water.

If you are casting to get your name into the state record book, check out the current list of state record fish, official rules and application at fishandboat.com.

When you catch it, email me right away!

RIP Kerm Henning