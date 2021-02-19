Outdoors: Another trout season on the horizon for Midstate

Better way to HuntFishPA

Hunters, anglers and boaters are having a more pleasant (read efficient) experience with getting licenses and permits, with the launch of HuntFishPA, a new user-friendly link to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat and Game commissions.

I bought and printed my new fishing licenses and permits, and it was a snap.

The new platform repopulates your information if you previously purchased a license or permit, making it easy.

The fishandboat.com and pgc.pa.gov websites provide an automatic link to HuntFishPA, which replaces the Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System platform known as the Outdoor Shop.

In addition to license and permit purchases, HuntFishPA is a modern platform for boat registration renewals, lotteries, draws and permits on any device at any time. There is also harvest reporting and a 24/7 call center support.

“Today’s hunters, trappers and anglers look for convenience in securing the licenses they need, and they want that process to be as easy and hassle-free as possible,” Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said. “HuntFishPA was developed to help meet those demands, helping ensure your next license purchase will be the best you ever experienced.”

