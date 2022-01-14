Outdoors: A look back at 2021

With wishes for a healthy and happy new year, and plenty of time to be spent in the wild, here’s a look back at some of the outdoor headlines in 2021.

Six black bears went down in Cumberland County during the 2020 seasons as part of the sixth-best tally ever, statewide, at 3,608. The take was down significantly from the county’s 27-bear harvest in 2019. Bears were taken in 59 of 67 counties.

The 2020-21 deer seasons produced the 10th 400,000-whitetail harvest since 1993. It was 435,180, topping the 389,000 kill-number of 2019-20 by 12%. The antlered deer harvest of 174,780 set a record for the antler restrictions era, up 7% over the previous year. The percentage of older bucks taken remained high, with about 64% being at least 2½ years old.

Nonresident students going to universities in Pennsylvania get discounted fishing licenses, at the same price residents pay. The $22.97 cost is the same as an annual resident fishing license and can save eligible students $30 over the cost of an annual nonresident license.

Hunters, anglers and boaters were having a more pleasant (read efficient) experience getting licenses and permits as the year began, with the launch of HuntFishPA, a new user-friendly link to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat and the Game commissions. Going to the fishandboat.com and pgc.pa.gov websites provides an automatic link to HuntFishPA, which replaces the Pennsylvania Automatic Licensing System platform known as the Outdoor Shop.

The new state record yellow perch was pulled from Lake Erie on April 9. Kirk Rudzinski of Erie and friends had gone four to five miles east to the area of the Sunoco Cribs. The scale weight of the fish was 2.98 pounds, and the length was 16⅞ inches, with a girth of 14 inches.

In June, a fifth disease management area was put up in Warren County, to contain Chronic Wasting Disease found in a captive deer at a hunting preserve there.

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited’s work at the Wittlinger Nature Preserve in Boiling Springs was near the home stretch of stream restoration on the Yellow Breeches in July. The final two phases of stream improvements downstream of the early work were set to begin Aug. 9 and take about two weeks to finish. The work just a few casts from the Boiling Springs pool has been a model collaborative effort of conservationists, at the site where a small dam near the Wittlinger Preserve was removed about 13 years ago.

The Game Commission’s livestream camera in elk country was up and running in late summer. The camera was in a field on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, typically a hub of elk activity.

In September, the Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association celebrated its 60th anniversary and repairs to its trout nursery. The top two layers of blocks on the raceways that were not fully re-inforced had buckled and appeared on the verge of collapse. State Sen. Mike Regan came through with $100,000 for the project through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development. Association volunteers did a lot of the work.

Brandon Goshorn took home a nice Newfoundland bull moose in September. The 39-year-old probation supervisor in Franklin County watched the moose in the scope of his Remington 700 from 150 yards and when the bull turned, Brandon hurled a 7 mm mag. The estimated live weight of the bull was 1,000 pounds. Brandon took home about 500 pounds of meat.

For the 2021 hunting seasons, hunters could hold up to six unfilled antlerless licenses at a time. Once a hunter obtains six licenses, the hunter can’t purchase additional licenses without first harvesting deer and reporting them. At no time is a hunter able to possess more than six unfilled antlerless licenses. There is no limit on the total number of licenses a hunter can obtain in a license year.

Bird lovers were asked to stop feeding feathered friends and providing water in bird baths as a mysterious health condition continued to kill songbirds. Birds were tested for toxins, parasites, bacterial diseases and viral infections. The Game Commission lifted its recommendation in August as the number of deaths diminished. No definitive cause was determined, and we got back to feeding and watering our bird-brained friends.

In September we learned that Pennsylvania hunters can now download and carry digital versions of their licenses, in place of paper ones. Paper harvest tags must still be carried and used at the appropriate time. Those who buy licenses in the future will be emailed PDF versions of their licenses. This applies if they buy licenses online or at issuing agents. Harvest tags will not be emailed. A screenshot of a fishing license viewable on an electronic device is acceptable for anglers.

Hunters should remember that if they don’t respect the purple and go where they shouldn’t, the law is gonna rain down. Pennsylvania’s Purple Paint Law gives landowners the option of using purple paint, rather than signs, to post their properties and alert others that their lands are private. That means trespassing is not permitted.

In October it became official that in the future there will be a single, statewide Opening Day of trout season — the first Saturday in April. A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will now occur one week prior to the regular statewide Opening Day. Accordingly, the next statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will be Saturday, March 26. The next statewide Opening Day of trout season will be Saturday, April 2.

The mandatory cold weather life jacket requirement kicked into gear Nov. 1. Through April 30, all boaters on boats under 16 feet in length, including all canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, are required to wear a life jacket.

The Game Commission’s live-streaming bald eagle cam on a nest near Codorus State Park in Hanover is up and running again. It can be found at Hdontap.com. Near Hays in Pittsburgh, a camera is operational, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org. Eggs typically appear in mid-February.

Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0