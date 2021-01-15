Outdoors: A look back at 2020

Here is a look back on a colorful year (red, yellow, green) that went to hellgrammite in a hurry; when “out there” was one of the safest places to be in 2020!
A black bear population that reached 20,000 produced a state-record kill in 2019 of 4,653, up one-third from 2018’s 3,153.
In February, Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist Mary Jo Casalena earned the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Henry S. Mosby Award for her career’s work and accomplishments in restoration or management of wild turkeys.
Meanwhile, plans for perennial outdoor-related events began to unfold.
Applications were accepted for the 26th annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp at Messiah College. The Yellow Breeches Anglers and Conservation Association planned their 49th annual outdoor sports show for March 21. Spring could also bring Hunter-Trapper Education Courses.
Then came COVID.
On March 14 I wrote, “I pray that someday we will look back on this these days and appreciate beers with limes, and Paul Simon jokes. For now, the real and sports worlds appear to be closing in around us. It’s not a good season for seasons, as we all pull back and away from everyday life, so that we might not-soon-enough share safe victory High-Fives over coronavirus.”
On March 21 it was announced that the April 4 regional Opening Day of trout season would not take place as originally planned. Instead, there would be a single statewide opener on Saturday, April 18.
As COVID spread and pandemic restrictions ballooned, guiding operations for fishing were classified as a recreational industry and so not permitted under the governor’s order of March 19.
“Effective 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), in conjunction with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) opened the statewide 2020 trout season.” Trout season as we knew it was opened mid-week, to give the fishing community the chance to spontaneously spread out during the week, ahead of what is traditionally an overcrowded opening Saturday, and at a socially acceptable distance.
Spring turkey season took on a different look as well.
One of the easiest rules to follow was, if you live together, you can hunt together. Hunting in a blind was out of the question. The PGC said the flock was expected to be close to 212,170 birds.
In early May, marinas, boatyards, and recreational marine manufacturers could provide services if they can adhere to the strict social distancing and sanitization practices. Fish guiding was also permitted so long as personal contact was minimized, there was social distancing, and masks were worn.
In April, PFBC made changes in the striped bass regulations within the Delaware Estuary, Delaware River, and the West Branch of the Delaware. A mandatory circle hook requirement was enacted for anglers fishing with bait for all species within the Delaware Estuary. These changes do not apply for inland populations of stripers to include hybrid stripers.
A sortie of invasive Northern Snakehead fish made its way into the Lower Susquehanna River, in the 14-mile pool between the Holtwood (Pa.) and Conowingo (Md.) dams. Over the four days after passage started May 12 at Conowingo, 35 Northern Snakeheads were observed in the east fish lift – 14 were netted out. The other 21 entered the Conowingo pool.
To locate and remove the latest invaders, the PFBC electrofished in the Conowingo Pool.
The criminal case of two Pennsylvania teens who abused a wounded buck in 2019 and then shared the cruelty on social media was resolved with the main thug getting two years of probation.
Alexander Smith, 18, pleaded guilty in Jefferson County court and agreed to serve two years on probation and community service at an animal shelter and presentations to hunter-education classes and sportsmen’s clubs. He must also pay $1,650 in fines and hunting privileges will be revoked for 15 years.
Cody Hetrick, 17, also of Brookville, had his portion of the case resolved in juvenile court and records were not available for public view.
Also this year:
- In May, Jonathan Pierce’s flathead catfish was a cinderblock for the state record books. Pierce used a brown trout head for bait to get the catty out of the Schuylkill (Surekill) River at East Falls. Its official weight of 56 pounds, 3 ounces. The fish was 50 inches long with a girth of almost 29 inches.
- Sportsmen and those of us to put together news for rednecks lost an outdoor friend with the passing on May 17 of Kermit G. Henning. Kerm was 74 and lived in Mechanicsburg. You might recognize Kerm as host of ABC27’s outdoors segment for a dozen years.
- Pennsylvania hunting licenses went on sale and for the first time, big-game hunting would be permitted on three Sundays.
- The PGC tested 15,686 free-ranging deer and 161 free-ranging elk for Chronic Wasting Disease in 2019. Most were hunter-harvest animals. A total of 204 deer tested positive for CWD and again, no elk were found with CWD. At the time, the new cases brought the number if CWD-positive free-ranging deer found in Pennsylvania to 453.
- The outdoor news didn’t get much better heading into the second half of 2020. There was disappointing news that an increasing number of smallmouth bass in the Susquehanna and Pine Creek were found to have microplastic particles in their stomachs. A sampling of 206 smallies by the state Department of Environmental Protection and Fish and Boat Commission was studied for dietary and microplastic contents. Of fish collected in 2019, 100 percent carried microplastics and averaged 29 per fish. That number was 86 percent in 2017 and 2.3 per fish.
- In July, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Great American Outdoors Act. It would make critical investments in the national park system, and state and local public lands. The bill also would invest $1.9 billion annually for the next five years toward maintenance in national parks, other public lands and at the Bureau of Indian Education.
- The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources reported the state park system saw increases of more than a million visitors each month, May through July.
- Pennsylvania’s new state record brown trout was pulled from Lake Erie. Robert Ferraro of Erie and his group were trolling in 74 feet of water on the morning of Aug. 8 when the mammoth female fish struck. The fight for the 68-year-old Ferraro took a stressful 10 minutes. The brown was officially recorded at 20 pounds, 9 ounces, exceeding the previous record by 11 ounces.
- You thought rusty crayfish and snakeheads were top of the invasive heap in the Ugly Bucket? Consider rock snot. The invasive algo didymo turned up in the Quemahoning Creek in Somerset County and can do severe ecological damage by smothering other organisms. It does not present a public health hazard.
- Work by Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited volunteers to repair a section of the Yellow Breeches near Boiling Springs received a $7,000 boost, thanks to a grant through Trout Unlimited’s national Embrace A Stream grant program. Phase III of restoration of a stream section to its natural state after a dam was removed near Wittlinger Nature Preserve years ago, will begin in August of 2021 and be completed by early December.
- The period when it is mandatory to wear a life jacket during cold weather months while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length, or any canoe or kayak, began Nov. 1, and ends April 30.
- For National Hunting and Fishing Day in September, Gov. Tom Wolf’s proclamation noted that more than 1.4 million Pennsylvania hunters and anglers contribute to the state’s economy through more than $1.5 billion in annual spending, and support more than 24,000 jobs, creating $181 million in state and local taxes.
- Carl Goshorn, you know him as manager of the Cumberland County Conservation District, zipped a 149-pound bear on the last morning of the archery season, Nov. 7. It is his first bear taken on property owned and hunted by members of “Just A Meer Deer Camp.”
- The Conservation Officers of Pennsylvania and Orvis Hill Country teamed up for a David L. Grove Memorial Shoot on Nov. 11, the 10th anniversary of the Adams County game warden’s death in the line of duty.
- Trout continued to go out in the fall. Through mid-December, the PFBC released about 120,000 trout into more than 100 streams and lakes.
- As the year drew toward a close, the Cumberland Valley Chapter of Trout Unlimited announced that it will be holding the 26th annual Rivers Conservation and Fly Fishing Youth Camp June 20-25. The camp will be at Messiah University in Grantham, Pa. The camp size has been reduced from 32 to 24 qualified students ages 14-17. As more details emerge, they will be shared on the camp’s website www.riverscamp.com.
Coming in mid-January is a new and improved Pennsylvania Automated License System for purchase of licenses and other necessary outdoors items, and hunters and anglers are going to love it.
The PGC’s live-streaming bald eagle cam on a nest near Codorus State Park was up and running again as the year closed. You can find the Hanover livestream at the PGC website www.pgc.pa.gov. Another eagle nest we’ve kept our eyes on for years, near Hays in Pittsburgh, is also online, courtesy of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, at www.aswp.org.
Eggs typically appear in mid-February. Action in January can have its interesting moments as prospective parents prepare the stick-woven “nursery.”
