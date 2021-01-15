Outdoors: A look back at 2020

On March 21 it was announced that the April 4 regional Opening Day of trout season would not take place as originally planned. Instead, there would be a single statewide opener on Saturday, April 18.

As COVID spread and pandemic restrictions ballooned, guiding operations for fishing were classified as a recreational industry and so not permitted under the governor’s order of March 19.

“Effective 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC), in conjunction with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) opened the statewide 2020 trout season.” Trout season as we knew it was opened mid-week, to give the fishing community the chance to spontaneously spread out during the week, ahead of what is traditionally an overcrowded opening Saturday, and at a socially acceptable distance.

Spring turkey season took on a different look as well.

One of the easiest rules to follow was, if you live together, you can hunt together. Hunting in a blind was out of the question. The PGC said the flock was expected to be close to 212,170 birds.