Midstate Outdoors: Hunting seasons ready to roll this fall in Pennsylvania

We know that the structure of the coming hunting seasons will be similar to those of 2021-22 and so, I wish for you new adventures, safety and memories.

Here are the dates for 2022-23 as bowbenders enjoy their third Saturday of the archery season.

The fall turkey season will be closed in Wildlife Management Unit 5A (WMU), which is in Cumberland County.

The statewide black bear season for firearms will be Nov. 19; Sunday, Nov. 20; and Nov. 21-22. The extended firearms season for black bears will be Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 3.

The muzzleloader season for black bears statewide runs today through Oct. 22.

The special firearms season for black bears statewide will be Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior license holders, active-duty military and disabled persons’ permit holders. Arms and ammo permitted during the regular firearms bear season can be used.

The archery season for black bears in WMU 5A will be Oct. 15-Nov. 5.

Archery seasons for deer in WMU 5A continues to Nov. 12; Sunday, Nov. 13; Nov. 14-18; and Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.

Muzzleloader season for antlerless deer is Oct. 15-22.

Antlerless deer special firearms statewide season will be Oct. 20-22. Only Junior and Senior license holders, Commission Disabled Person Permit holders (to use a vehicle as a blind), and Residents serving on active duty in the U.S. armed forces or U.S. Coast Guard.

The regular statewide firearms season for antlered and antlerless deer will be Nov. 26; Sunday, Nov. 27; and Nov. 28-Dec. 10.

The flintlock season for antlered and antlerless deer in WMU 5A will be Dec. 26-Jan. 16, 2023.

Small game and other season details can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Commission made many movesA proposed statewide ban on the use and field possession of urine-based deer attractants and a change to the number of antlerless licenses that could be purchased once over-the-counter sales of remaining tags, were among the near-misses during a recent Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meeting.

The proposed statewide ban on deer attractants and other cervid excretions failed to move forward after a tie vote of 4-4. There may be an opportunity to bring it up again.

The commission reports that while there’s evidence commercially produced urine-based deer attractants might contain Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) prions, making them potentially infectious, the actual risk of such attractants spreading CWD to deer and elk is less clear.

In the other matter, Senate Bill 431, which made progress toward adoption, would allow hunters to buy antlerless deer licenses at any license issuing agent, not just through county treasurers. Commissioners opted to table a vote and allow time for the legislation to advance.

Commissioners also approved acquisitions that would add nearly 3,000 acres to state game lands. Among them are:

Roughly 137 acres located in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, commonly referred to as Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch. This site, in three parcels, is being donated by National Audubon Society Inc. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the United States, with 68 years of migratory bird data collection. Typically, 15,000 to 30,000 raptors fly over in a four-month period. Deed restrictions preclude hunting on two of the parcels. The Tuscarora Trail, a spur from the Appalachian Trail, runs through all three, and there’s a trail shelter known as the Charlie Irvin Shelter on one.

A 78-acre tract in North Middleton Township, Cumberland County. This land, which connects two tracts of State Game Lands 230, was offered for $400 per acre by the Central Pennsylvania Conservancy Inc. The price is to be paid from the Game Fund.

Blue cats returning

Blue Catfish are being restored to the Ohio River basin in western Pennsylvania by the Fish and Boat Commission this week.

The cats are native to the major rivers in the Ohio River basin and considered highly invasive in the Atlantic Slope basins of the Delaware River, Potomac River, Susquehanna River and Lake Erie.

Able to reach weights over 100 pounds and a habit of feeding during cooler months, Blue Catfish can provide year-round trophy catfish angling in the Ohio River and its major tributaries.

The goal of the Three Rivers Blue Catfish Restoration Plan is to ultimately establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of Blue Catfish, North America’s largest catfish species, in the Ohio River, Monongahela River and lower Allegheny River.

Due to pollution and habitat alteration, Blue Catfish were eliminated from Pennsylvania in the early 1900s.

The plan pertains specifically to the commission-led restoration of Blue Catfish in the Three Rivers only. They are a large, riverine species not considered native to the numerous lakes in the Ohio River basin. Stocking will not be considered for these waterbodies.

It is illegal for individuals to stock Blue Catfish into any water of Commonwealth.

Blue Catfish stocking in the Ohio River will begin with fingerlings (3-5 inches) during fall 2022 and yearlings (8-10 inches) in 2023 and beyond.

The commission will monitor and assess restoration efforts in the Ohio River every three years beginning in 2025.