Hunting, furtaking licenses to go on sale June 22

Licenses for the 2020-21 hunting and furtaking seasons go on sale Monday, June 22, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Tuesday.

General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each continue to cost $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for nonresidents.

Resident senior hunters and furtakers, ages 65 and older, can purchase one-year licenses for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that give them hunting and furtaking privileges.

Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.

A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.

Due to a recent change in state law, big-game hunting will be permitted on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting; and Sunday Nov. 29 for deer hunting during regular firearms season.