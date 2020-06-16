Hunting, furtaking licenses to go on sale June 22

Licenses for the 2020-21 hunting and furtaking seasons go on sale Monday, June 22, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said Tuesday.
General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each continue to cost $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for nonresidents.
Resident senior hunters and furtakers, ages 65 and older, can purchase one-year licenses for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that give them hunting and furtaking privileges.
Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017, are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.
A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Due to a recent change in state law, big-game hunting will be permitted on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting; and Sunday Nov. 29 for deer hunting during regular firearms season.
Once again this year, there are three elk seasons — a September archery season, the November general elk season and a January season for antlerless elk. The number of licenses available has been increased – 26 will be awarded for the archery season (10 antlered, 16 antlerless), 104 for the general season (26 antlered, 78 antlerless) and 34 for the antlerless-only January season.
Licenses are awarded by lottery. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent. A separate application, costing $11.90, is needed for each season. Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay $35.70 to apply. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.
The deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.
A resident who buys a 2020-21 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20. And a second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 3 for Wildlife Management Units where licenses remain. If licenses still remain, a final round begins Aug. 17.
Hunting licenses can be purchased online at www.pgc.pa.gov. Just click on “Buy a License.” A map to locate a license issuing agent near you can be found at the same page.
The 2020-21 license year begins July 1.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!