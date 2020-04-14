Game Commission OKs seasons, bag limits for 2020-21

The commissioners had preliminarily approved a statewide concurrent firearms deer season, but said that the majority of the comments they received were from people who opposed the change out of concern it would decrease the deer population. In response to those comments, the board voted to continue with the split firearm deer season in much of the state for the first week of the rifle deer season. Aside from WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, the WMUs where concurrent seasons were implemented are units in which a Chronic Wasting Disease Disease Management Area has been established, thereby providing hunters in those areas with an additional five days of antlerless deer season in those WMUs.