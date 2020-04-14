Game Commission OKs seasons, bag limits for 2020-21

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners in April gave final approval to hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits for the 2020-21 license year.
Highlights include:
• Expanding Sunday hunting on three days: Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting; Nov. 22 for bear hunting during the bear firearms season; and Nov. 29 for deer hunting during the firearms deer season.
• Adopting a 14-day concurrent firearms deer season for antlered and antlerless deer in 10 Wildlife Management Units and retaining a split-season in the remaining 13 WMUs.
• Extending the statewide archery deer season to end Nov. 20.
• Opening squirrel season statewide on Sept. 12.
• Shifting the statewide general bear season to run from Saturday through Tuesday, adding an additional Sunday.
• Bringing back a three-day Thanksgiving turkey season, running Wednesday through Friday, in select Wildlife Management Units; removing the Thanksgiving turkey season in WMUs 1A, 2A, 4A, 4B, 4D and 4E, but making the regular season two weeks (Oct. 31-Nov. 14) instead of one.
• Adding a week to the archery bear season and creating an overlap in the first week with the muzzleloader deer and bear seasons.
• Moving the start of the extended bear seasons to Monday of the first week of firearms deer season in all WMUs with extended bear seasons.
• Permitting either-sex pheasant hunting statewide, outside of Wild Pheasant Recovery Areas.
• Opening bobcat hunting and trapping seasons in WMU 2B, and river otter trapping seasons in WMUs 1A, 1B and 2F.
• Increasing the season bag limit for beavers from 40 to 60 in WMUs 1A and 1B.
The commissioners also set the number of antlerless deer licenses to be allocated, as well as the number of elk licenses to be allocated for the coming license year.
The board voted to allocate 932,000 antlerless deer licenses statewide, which is up from the 903,000 licenses allocated for 2019-20. Some Wildlife Management Unit increases were tempered by the addition of a 14-day season to WMU’s containing Disease Management Areas.
The board also voted to issue 164 elk licenses (36 antlered, 128 antlerless) across three 2020-21 seasons. For the one-week general season to run Nov. 2-7, 26 antlered and 78 antlerless tags have been allocated. In the archery season open only in select Elk Hunt Zones, to run from Sept. 12-26, 10 antlered and 16 antlerless licenses are available. And there are 34 licenses available for a late antlerless-only elk season to run from Jan. 2-9.
All elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.90, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.70. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year.
Hunting licenses for 2020-21 go on sale in mid-June and become effective July 1. After hunters purchase a general hunting license, they may apply for antlerless deer licenses based on staggered timelines, which will be outlined in the 2020-21 Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, to be given free to all license buyers.
The Board of Game Commissioners adopted a slate of deer seasons for the 2020-21 license year that will allow concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer through the duration of the firearms deer season in Wildlife Management Units 2B, 2C, 2D, 2E, 4A, 4B, 4D, 5A, 5C and 5D. In these WMUs, the concurrent season will open Saturday, Nov. 28, include a day of Sunday deer hunting on Sunday, Nov. 29, then run from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.
In all other WMUs – 1A, 1B, 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E and 5B – a seven-day antlered deer season will be followed by a seven-day concurrent season. The antlered deer season opens on Saturday, Nov. 28, includes a day of Sunday buck hunting on Sunday, Nov. 29, then runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. Antlerless deer hunting begins on Dec. 5 and continues through Dec. 12, concurrent with the antlered deer season.
The commissioners had preliminarily approved a statewide concurrent firearms deer season, but said that the majority of the comments they received were from people who opposed the change out of concern it would decrease the deer population. In response to those comments, the board voted to continue with the split firearm deer season in much of the state for the first week of the rifle deer season. Aside from WMUs 2B, 5C and 5D, the WMUs where concurrent seasons were implemented are units in which a Chronic Wasting Disease Disease Management Area has been established, thereby providing hunters in those areas with an additional five days of antlerless deer season in those WMUs.
The board retained the antler restrictions that have been in place for adult and senior license holders since the 2011-12 seasons. It remains “three-up” on one side, not counting a brow tine, for the western Wildlife Management Units of 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and 2D, and three points on one side in all other WMUs. Those exempt from these antler restrictions are mentored youth hunters, junior license holders, disabled hunters with a permit to use a vehicle as a blind and resident active-duty military on leave.
