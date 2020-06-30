Game Commission expands all three Disease Management Areas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The battle to control chronic wasting disease in Pennsylvania is expanding into new areas.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has expanded all three Disease Management Areas intended to control chronic wasting disease.

The DMAs are geographic regions featuring special rules for hunters and the general public meant to slow the disease’s spread while increasing chances of detecting it.

According to Andrea Korman, the agency’s CWD biologist, the Game Commission tested 15,686 free-ranging deer and 161 free-ranging elk in 2019. The vast majority of those were hunter-harvested animals.

Of the total, 204 white-tailed deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The top three counties for CWD-positive deer were Bedford County (99 new cases), Fulton County (56 new cases) and Blair County (30 new cases). Other counties that had at least one CWD-positive deer were Cambria, Franklin, Huntingdon, Indiana, Jefferson, Juniata, Somerset and Westmoreland.

Once again, no elk were found with CWD.

With 2019’s new cases, there now have been 453 CWD-positive free-ranging deer found in Pennsylvania since the disease’s emergence in the state in 2012.