We welcome letters from our readers.

• Our standard limit for a letter is 300 words. 

• All letters are subject to editing for fact, grammar, length, and clarity. It's fair to criticize the ideas and arguments of others, but we don't allow name-calling and personal attacks. 

•We don't publish form letters, open letters or poetry. We never publish unsigned letters or those signed with pseudonyms. 

•No letter writer will be published more frequently than once every 30 days.

To be considered for publication:

• Letters from outside our circulation area will be published when they refer to a specific local issue.

•If you are responding to a specific article, letter or editorial, please include the date of its publication. 

•Your letter must include your address and a daytime phone number. Only your name and city or municipality of residence — not your address — will be published. If we're considering your letter for publication, we will call you to verify your authorship.

You may send your letter to the editor by e-mail or postal service.

Regular mail: Letters to the Editor, The Sentinel, 327 B Street, Carlisle, Pa., 17013

E-mail: letters@cumberlink.com (E-mails should be in plain text or Word document attachments.)

Signed editorial columns and letters to the editor appearing on the Opinion page do not necessarily reflect the viewpoint of The Sentinel.