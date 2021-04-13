 Skip to main content
Sentinel election letters deadline for the the May 18 primary election
Election Letters Policy

Sentinel election letters deadline for the the May 18 primary election

The deadline for readers to submit letters to the editor regarding the May 18 primary election is May 10.

Candidates may then submit letters through May 13. All candidate letters will run on or before May 18.

Election letters follow the same standards as all letters to the editor, including no personal attacks and a limit of 300 words. Letters should focus on issues and why you support your candidate or party.

Only one letter per person will be accepted during this time frame. Letters can be emailed to letters@cumberlink.com or mailed submitted online at: https://cumberlink.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor/

